Rwanda: Four Child-Focused Organisations Unite to End Violence Against Children

Four international child-focused organisations have joined forces in Rwanda to strengthen child protection, prevent violence against children and ensure that children and young people have a stronger voice in decisions affecting their lives.

The Rwanda chapter of Joining Forces, a global alliance advancing children's rights, was officially launched on Tuesday, October 13, with the endorsement of the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF).

The partnership brings together Plan International Rwanda, SOS Children's Villages in Rwanda, Save the Children International Rwanda/Burundi and World Vision International Rwanda.

Operating in 31 countries, Joining Forces provides a platform for its members to combine their expertise, resources and advocacy to advance children's rights. In Rwanda, the alliance aims to strengthen collective action against violence and support national efforts to protect children.

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Emilie Fernandes, chair of Joining Forces Rwanda, said the partnership would help organisations align their advocacy and resources behind a shared commitment to ending violence against children.

"The idea from the Global Alliance up to here is really as the name, to join our forces, join our resources, join our advocacy and really to ensure that we have the same commitment to end violence against children," she said.

Fernandes emphasised that the alliance would complement, rather than replace, each organization's individual country strategy, offering a common platform to coordinate action and support government-led child protection efforts.

Jean Bosco Kwizera, national director of SOS Children's Villages in Rwanda and a member of the alliance, said collaboration would amplify the organisations' collective voice and strengthen advocacy for children's rights and well-being.

"While each organisation brings its own mandate and expertise, working together enables us to unite our efforts, amplify the voices of children and young people, and advocate more effectively for their rights and well-being," he said.

Turning commitments into protection

Despite Rwanda's child protection laws, policies and structures, violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect remain serious concerns requiring sustained action.

Rwanda's 2015-2016 Violence Against Children and Youth Survey found that about half of children and young people had experienced physical, sexual or emotional violence before turning 18. The findings indicated that five in 10 girls and six in 10 boys had experienced at least one form of violence.

UNICEF's 2024 report, Child Protection in Rwanda: A Situation Analysis, also highlighted the need to strengthen prevention, protection and response mechanisms.

Fernandes said limited recent national data makes it difficult to determine how much the prevalence of violence has changed.

The alliance will advocate for renewed national data collection and share information from member organisations with the government to help identify progress and persistent gaps.

The chapter will initially focus on joint advocacy, public awareness and support for government initiatives to end violence against children. Ensuring that children and young people participate meaningfully in decisions affecting their lives will also be a priority.

Government demands action and results

Minister for Gender and Family Promotion Consolée Uwimana welcomed the partnership, stressing that laws and institutions must translate into effective protection.

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"Having laws and structures is not enough, what matters is how effectively we prevent harm, respond to violations and protect every child at risk," she said.

Uwimana urged the organizations to coordinate with government institutions, other non-governmental organizations and existing child protection structures to avoid duplication and develop sustainable solutions.

She called for stronger prevention, improved identification and reporting of violence, timely support for affected children and greater community awareness.

For Joining Forces Rwanda, the challenge now is to turn shared commitments into measurable change: safer environments, stronger protection systems and children and young people whose voices are heard.

The alliance's success will ultimately be judged not by the launch itself, but by the difference its collective action makes in children's lives.