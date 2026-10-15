Namibia: Traffic Fines Generate N$2.6m During Road Safety Operation

The police have generated N$2.6 million in admission-of-guilt fines during a nationwide road safety operation conducted between August and September.

This was announced by acting inspector general Anne-Marie Nainda on Wednesday during a media briefing in Windhoek.

She said the money was generated through enforcement actions during the operation.

The operation, which ran from 12 August to 10 September, targeted traffic violations including speeding, drunk driving, reckless driving, illegal overtaking and unroadworthy vehicles.

"The police stopped and inspected 21 818 vehicles nationwide, while 16 590 drivers went through alcohol screening. Of those screened, 491 tested positive," Nainda said.

The operation also resulted in 2 544 summonses being issued, 59 unroadworthy vehicles being suspended and 308 courtesy notifications being served.

Nainda said the enforcement measures contributed to improved road safety outcomes during the reporting period.

Road crashes declined by 16%, from 281 to 236, while injuries dropped by 9.3%, from 464 to 421. Road fatalities decreased by 34.5%, from 58 to 38, compared with the corresponding reporting period.

The operation was conducted under the theme 'Engage, Educate and Enforce', at high-risk areas along the B1 and B2 national road corridors and other identified road accident hotspots across the country.