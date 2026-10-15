Nigeria: Olympic Qualifier - Eguavoen Speaks On Ajibade's Injury, Hails Okpe After Big Win

The immediate concern after the final whistle was the condition of Ajibade, with interim coach Augustine Eguavoen confirming that the medical team would conduct further examinations before providing an official update on the Captain's injury

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade will undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury she sustained during Nigeria's emphatic 5-0 victory over Comoros in the second leg of their 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifying tie.

The midfielder was forced off in the 23rd minute following a collision with a Comoros defender at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, on Tuesday. Visibly in pain, Ajibade received medical attention before being stretchered off, with Folashade Ijamilusi coming on as her replacement.

The injury cast a shadow over an otherwise dominant evening for the Super Falcons, who secured a 7-0 aggregate victory to advance to the third round of the qualifiers, where they will face Morocco's Atlas Lionesses.

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Toni Payne and Uchenna Kanu both scored braces, while Christy Ucheibe converted a penalty as Nigeria completed the rout and strengthened their hopes of progressing further in the race for a place at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

However, the immediate concern after the final whistle was the condition of Ajibade, with interim coach Augustine Eguavoen confirming that the medical team would conduct further examinations before providing an official update on the Captain's injury.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Eguavoen admitted that he was yet to receive a definitive diagnosis but expressed hope that the injury would not be serious.

"On Ajibade, I have not heard anything," he said.

"I was with the medical team, and they said they are taking her to a hospital for an MRI to ascertain the degree of the injury.

"Hopefully, before we get back to the hotel, we will know. As soon as we have information, I am not the one to give it.

"The medical team will contact the head of media, and then you will get an update on Ajibade's injury. Unfortunately, we lost Ajibade early in the game, but I think, and I hope and I pray, that the injury is very minute."

Ajibade's fitness will be a major concern for Nigeria as they prepare for a more demanding encounter against Morocco. The captain is an influential figure in the Super Falcons setup, and her availability could prove important as the team attempts to navigate the next stage of the Olympic qualifying campaign.

Eguavoen praises Super Falcons' response against Comoros

Beyond the concern surrounding Ajibade, Eguavoen expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, praising the players for translating their work on the training ground into an emphatic victory.

The Super Falcons had taken a 2-0 advantage into the second leg and completed the job with five unanswered goals, demonstrating their attacking quality and ability to maintain control of the tie.

For Eguavoen, who is currently serving as interim coach, the performance was particularly encouraging as he continues to work with the squad and establish his methods.

"Congratulations to Nigeria," he said.

"The game today, I'm very pleased. I'm very, very happy. Congratulations to the girls; they made my day. I remember I kept begging them because I'm in a new terrain.

"We need everybody's support. The response in training showed in the game."

The coach also acknowledged the improvement shown by Comoros despite the heavy defeat, suggesting that the visitors approached the second leg with a different mentality after losing the first encounter 2-0.

"Yes, 5-0 today, the first leg was 0-2. I would say the Comoros team improved. Today, they improved and were beaten 5-0, so it's a little bit tricky," he added.

"I'm 100 per cent sure that they knew today they had nothing to lose, so they had to play. Congratulations to us, like I said, I'm very impressed with the team."

Nigeria's victory ensured a comfortable passage into the next round, but Eguavoen will know that the performance against Comoros is only one step in a longer qualifying campaign. Morocco are expected to provide a sterner test, making the Super Falcons' preparations and the fitness of key players even more important.

Eguavoen backs Blessing Okpe after late Super Falcons Call-Up

Eguavoen also reserved praise for Blessing Okpe, whose performance strengthened her case for a more prominent role in the national team after earning a late invitation to the squad.

The coach revealed that Okpe was initially left out of the 28-player selection but was eventually called up after another player withdrew. He said he had questioned the omission of a forward who had been scoring regularly in the Belarusian league.

According to Eguavoen, a recommendation from someone who contacted him helped draw his attention to the player's situation.

"On Okpe, I want to say a very big thank you to someone who called me. I got a call from--I won't mention the name," he said.

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"Okpe was a late invitee. I was like, somebody scoring a lot of goals in the Belarus league and then she is not in the 28. I was like, that means you didn't take your time."

The coach added that even if he does not remain in charge of the Super Falcons, he intends to recommend Okpe to whoever takes over the team, citing the forward's ability to make an impression despite her late arrival.

"Next game, hopefully, I am here. I know I am the Technical Director. If I don't continue in this job, I will go back to my office.

"Then whoever becomes the coach, I will recommend Okpe. But luckily for Okpe, a player pulled out and she had a chance to come. I think she has proven that her late call-up was worth it."

Okpe's display will be encouraging for the forward, who has taken advantage of the opportunity to show what she can offer at senior international level. Her performance also gives Eguavoen another attacking option to consider as Nigeria prepare for the challenge of Morocco.

While the Super Falcons can celebrate a convincing aggregate victory and the emergence of additional attacking options, Ajibade's injury remains the biggest concern from Tuesday's encounter. The results of her MRI scan will determine the next steps as Nigeria turn their attention to the third round of the Olympic qualifiers.