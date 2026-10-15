Ethiopia Secures Additional U.S.$8.5 Million in UN Humanitarian Funding

Ethiopia has secured an additional USD8.5 million in United Nations humanitarian funding to provide emergency assistance and protect civilians, with more than 202,700 people expected to benefit across regions facing acute humanitarian needs.

Tom Fletcher, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, announced the allocation on October 13 through the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). The funding will cover Tigray, Amhara, Afar and Benishangul-Gumuz, alongside other areas in need of urgent assistance.

The allocation comes amid renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia that the UN has warned could deepen humanitarian needs and threaten regional stability. Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern earlier this week over clashes in Tigray, Afar and Amhara, as well as reports of Eritrean forces in Ethiopia, warning of the risk of further escalation. The UN has also raised concerns about new displacement, civilian protection and disruptions to aid operations.

The allocation will prioritise people affected by new or secondary displacement, communities facing disruptions to essential services and areas where humanitarian response capacity remains limited.

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The funds will support water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, healthcare, nutrition and protection services, as well as shared services needed to facilitate humanitarian operations.

"The additional resources will complement the significant response efforts already underway by the Government and humanitarian partners," said Ozonnia Ojielo, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Ethiopia.

The latest allocation brings CERF's total funding for Ethiopia in 2026 to more than USD22.5 million. The funding includes support for anticipatory action in Afar and Amhara, where El Niño-induced dry conditions have created additional humanitarian concerns.