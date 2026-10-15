South Africa: IEC Approves 2.65 Million Special Vote Applications Ahead of Local Government Elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it has approved a record 2 655 067 special vote applications ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections, representing a 131% increase compared with the 1 147 759 applications approved for the 2021 elections.

The special vote application period opened on 21 September and closed at 17h00 on 12 October 2026.

The approved applications fall into two categories: home visits for voters unable to travel to their voting stations due to physical infirmity or disability, and voting station-based special votes for voters who can physically reach their voting stations but cannot vote on Election Day.

Addressing media in Pretoria on Wednesday, the Commission's Chief Electoral Commission, Sy Mamabolo, said the Commission had approved 678 525 home visit applications, an increase of 171 118, or 33.7%, compared with the 507 407 approved in 2021.

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According to Mamabolo, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of approved home visit applications, at 143 714.

"Most applications, totalling 2 426 066, were submitted through online platforms, while 171 214 manually submitted applications had been captured at IEC offices. The capturing process is being finalised, with completion targeted for 16 October 2026," Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo said based on figures captured thus far, Gauteng has recorded the highest number of approved special votes, at 480 721, followed by the Eastern Cape, with 401 971. KwaZulu-Natal recorded 348 971, Limpopo 341 623, Mpumalanga 292 775 and the Western Cape 291 866.

The remaining provinces recorded 235 733 applications in the North West, 132 088 in the Free State and 129 319 in the Northern Cape.

The Commission's analysis also shows distinct age and gender patterns among special vote applicants. Women account for 74% of home visit applications and 64% of voting station visit applications.

"Age data for home visits shows that voters aged 60 years and older account for 79.6% of all home visit applications, with the 70 - 79 age cohort representing the largest segment.

"The data, therefore, indicates that home visits are predominantly utilised by older voters, particularly older female voters. The voting station visits display a relatively younger and more gender-balanced profile," Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo said Gauteng recorded the highest numbers of special vote applicants among both women and men, with 305 586 female applicants and 172 200 male applicants. The Eastern Cape followed, with 267 539 female and 137 550 male applicants.

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Special voting will take place on 2 and 3 November 2026, ahead of Election Day on 4 November.

Election Results System audit

Mamabolo said as part of its preparations, the Commission provided political party contestants with access to the Election Results System from 5 - 12 October following an external and independent audit and the implementation of remedial measures.

The exercise was intended to allow contestants to test the system's integrity, functionality, security and reliability.

Ballot paper production

Mamabolo said the printing of ballot papers is underway, with more than 66% of the 79 million ballots already printed.

"The production is expected to conclude by Sunday, 18 October 2026. The Commission has distributed the bulk of non-security election materials to local municipalities in readiness for the special voting on 2 and 3 November and Election Day on 4 November," Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo said all 23 696 voting stations have been secured, with leases concluded for 22 659 permanent voting stations.

"Arrangements are being finalised to establish temporary infrastructure at 1 005 temporary stations and to support 33 mobile voting stations.

"The Commission has also finalised the locations of the National and Provincial Results Operation Centres (ROCs)," he said.

The Commission has encouraged voters to familiarise themselves with the voting process and make the necessary preparations to ensure a smooth experience at the polls.