Nigeria: Atiku Faults Tinubu's Expanded Campaign Council, Use of Presidential Villa

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu's expanded campaign council and questioned the use of the Presidential Villa for its inauguration.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the expanded All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, accusing him of assembling politicians to shield his administration from criticism over economic hardship and insecurity.

He also condemned the decision to inaugurate the council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, describing the use of the facility for a partisan event as an abuse of public office.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Phrank Shaibu, director of strategic communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku described the revised APC list as "a crowded confession of Tinubu's fear".

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"Only a man afraid of his record would think he could bury it under hundreds of names. Tinubu can gather every governor, minister and political defector in Nigeria. None of them can erase the hunger in people's homes, bring back those killed by violence or free Nigerians still held captive. Their families are waiting for answers, not another campaign list," he said.

The criticism followed the APC's announcement that the council, which is expected to coordinate campaign activities ahead of the 2027 elections, would be inaugurated on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

Use of Presidential Villa

The former vice-president accused Mr Tinubu of treating the seat of government as an extension of the ruling party.

"The Presidential Villa belongs to the Nigerian people. It is not a campaign venue or the private property of any political party. Using it for an APC political event is a gross breach of public trust and a troubling abuse of public office," he said.

He questioned why the president chose the Villa when Abuja had other venues suitable for political gatherings.

"Why, then, did Bola Tinubu choose to inaugurate his campaign council at night, behind the gates of the Presidential Villa?" he asked.

However, the APC had announced that the inauguration would take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, contrary to Atiku's reference to a nighttime event.

Turning to the council's membership, Atiku accused the president of prioritising political alliances over the welfare of Nigerians.

"When the first list drew criticism, Tinubu had a chance to show that he understood the country's anger. Instead, he returned with an even longer list, reaching into other parties for more names," he said.

"He is collecting politicians like shields against public judgment. Let him collect them all."

Poverty, insecurity and 2027 election

Atiku also cited the 2026 Global Multidimensional Poverty Index, saying an additional 17.9 million Nigerians had fallen into multidimensional poverty.

The figures cited in the statement compare an estimated 72.2 million Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty in 2021 with 90.1 million in 2024.

However, the period began before Mr Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, meaning the entire increase cannot be attributed to his administration.

"No campaign council, however crowded, can make food affordable, restore a worker's purchasing power or explain why the sacrifices demanded of ordinary Nigerians never seem to reach Tinubu's own political circle," Atiku said.

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He contrasted the APC's expanded council with the ADC's campaign structure, which he described as focused on presenting its case to Nigerians.

"The ADC has assembled a focused campaign team to take its case to Nigerians. Tinubu can keep adding names to his council. He cannot add a name that will make life affordable again for the families struggling under his government," he said.

The former vice-president maintained that voters would judge the president by his administration's record rather than the number of politicians supporting his re-election.

"On January 16, the ballot will contain no column for the size of a campaign council. Nigerians will judge Tinubu by the lives they have lived under his government," he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the presidential and National Assembly elections for 16 January 2027.