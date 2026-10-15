Rwanda: F1 Eyes V8 Engine Return At African Grand Prix in Rwanda

Formula One could reintroduce V8 engines in 2030, potentially coinciding with Rwanda's planned debut on the championship calendar as the sport prepares to return to Africa after more than three decades.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem outlined the ambition to bring back V8 power units on October 13, the same day Rwanda announced a 10-year agreement to host a Formula One Grand Prix.

Ben Sulayem said he was targeting 2030 for the introduction of the new generation of V8 engines, although the final specifications and regulatory framework have yet to be confirmed.

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For motorsport enthusiasts, the proposal raises the prospect of hearing the distinctive roar associated with an earlier era of Formula One racing.

What is a V8 engine?

A V8 is an internal combustion engine with eight cylinders arranged in two banks of four, forming a V shape. Fuel combustion inside the cylinders generates the power that drives the car.

Formula One used 2.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engines from 2006 to 2013. The era featured several memorable championship battles, including Sebastian Vettel's four consecutive drivers' titles with Red Bull Racing from 2010 to 2013.

The engines became renowned for their high-pitched roar, a sound many fans continue to associate with the sport.

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Formula One moved away from V8 engines in 2014, introducing 1.6-litre V6 turbo-hybrid power units. The change was intended to improve fuel efficiency, reduce fuel consumption during races and encourage technological innovation through energy-recovery systems.

The hybrid technology was also designed to make developments in Formula One more relevant to road cars. Since then, engine manufacturers have continued to develop power units that balance performance, efficiency and increasingly sophisticated energy-management systems.

Why bring back the V8?

Ben Sulayem has identified lighter cars, lower development costs and engine sound among the reasons for pursuing a return to V8 power.

"As a driver, the first thing we need is lightweight cars, so it is going to be approximately 80 kilograms lighter," he said.

He also pointed to potential savings in engine development, saying: "It's going to be at least 50 per cent less in R&D and in the engine."

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On the importance of engine sound to the sport, he added: "It's about the sound, not the noise."

The figures reflect the ambitions outlined for the proposed direction of Formula One's engine development. They are not yet confirmed specifications under an approved set of regulations.

A return to V8 engines would mark another significant shift in Formula One's technical direction, particularly after more than a decade of hybrid power units. The challenge will be to balance the appeal of lighter cars and a more distinctive engine sound with the sport's commitments to efficiency, innovation and sustainability.

What it could mean for Rwanda

Rwanda's agreement with Formula One provides for a Grand Prix at a proposed circuit in Bugesera, near the new international airport. The inaugural race is expected in the early 2030s, with the circuit intended to meet the FIA's Grade 1 requirements for hosting Formula One.

If the proposed 2030 V8 target and Rwanda's race plans proceed as anticipated, the country could host its first Grand Prix during the opening years of the new engine era.

For Africa, the planned race would mark Formula One's return to the continent for the first time since the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

For Rwanda, hosting a race during a potential period of technical change could add another dimension to its entry into the championship, placing the country at the centre of a new chapter in Formula One's evolution.

However, both the proposed engine changes and the timing of Rwanda's inaugural Grand Prix remain subject to final confirmation.