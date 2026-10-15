Ghana: Suame MP John Darko Denies Involvement in Sic, Equity Savings and Loans Settlement

Suame Member of Parliament (MP) John Darko has denied any involvement in a post-court settlement between SIC Savings and Loans and Equity Savings and Loans, insisting that he had no part in any decision to compromise a court judgment in favour of SIC.

His position follows an interrogation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, as part of its ongoing investigations into the affairs of the two financial institutions.

In a press release dated Wednesday, October 14, his lawyers, Darko, Keli-Delataa & Co, said he met EOCO investigators after receiving an invitation to assist with the investigations.

According to the firm, the questioning focused on his role as legal counsel for Equity during its court dispute with SIC over a matured investment that had not been paid. It also covered his membership of Equity's board between 2015 and 2023.

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The lawyers explained that their firm's involvement was limited to the litigation and the recovery of part of the amounts awarded to SIC by the court.

They said the firm had no further involvement in any settlement reached between the two companies after the court proceedings.

The statement further indicated that the firm was unaware of Equity's decision to sell land that had been attached by a court to secure the judgment to a third party, ECOSWISS.

It added that the firm had already stopped providing legal services to Equity because of unpaid legal fees before the events that followed the court judgment.

The lawyers maintained that Mr Darko had ceased to be a member of Equity's board by September 2023 and was not involved in any decision to compromise the court judgment.

They rejected any suggestion that he participated in a scheme to deny SIC the benefits of the court awards.

" Our client is committed to the ongoing investigations and stands ready to provide any further assistance to EOCO concerning his role and that of our firm in this SIC and Equity matter," the statement said.

The firm commended EOCO's investigators for their professionalism during the questioning and the courtesies extended to the MP.

It maintained that both Mr Darko and the firm acted ethically and professionally throughout their period of representing Equity.

The statement was signed by K. Keli-Delataa, Managing Partner of Darko, Keli-Delataa & Co.

EOCO's investigations into the affairs of SIC Savings and Loans and Equity Savings and Loans remain ongoing.

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By: Jacob Aggrey