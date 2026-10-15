Ghana: NDC Appoints Julius Kwame Anthony As Deputy Communications Director

14 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed Julius Kwame Anthony as a Deputy Communications Director of the party, effective immediately.

The appointment was approved by the party's Functional Executive Committee (FEC) at a meeting held on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

In a press release signed by the party's General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC explained that the appointment was aimed at strengthening its communications team and improving public engagement.

The party expressed confidence that Mr Anthony's understanding of communication and its strategic use would help strengthen its ability to communicate its policies, programmes and achievements to the public.

It added that he would work with the Communications Directorate and other relevant party structures to advance its communication objectives, particularly in promoting the Reset Agenda under President John Dramani Mahama's administration.

The NDC urged media organisations and other stakeholders to recognise Mr Anthony's appointment and engage him in the performance of his official duties.

The party further identified Godwin Ako Gunn, Kakra Essamuah and Julius Kwame Anthony as its official contact persons for matters relating to the NDC.

Mr Kwetey congratulated Mr Anthony on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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