Ghana: NPP Rejects Emelia Agbenyo's Appointment As Electoral Commission Deputy Chairperson

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected the appointment of Emelia Agbenyo as a Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) by President John Dramani Mahama, questioning her ability to remain politically neutral in the role.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and signed by its National Communications Director, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the party argued that her alleged close association with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised concerns about her suitability for the position.

The NPP claimed that Madam Agbenyo served as the NDC's governance sector spokesperson during the preparation of the party's 2024 manifesto.

It alleged that she campaigned for the NDC at rallies and appeared in campaign T-shirts during the party's campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The party questioned why President Mahama had appointed her to a senior position at the Electoral Commission less than two years after the election campaign, arguing that the appointment could affect public confidence in the electoral management body ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The NPP recalled comments it attributed to President Mahama in March 2023, when he reportedly criticised the appointment of individuals he described as party activists to the Electoral Commission and called for a constitutional amendment to require parliamentary approval for such appointments.

According to the party, the President's latest decision contradicts the position he previously expressed.

The opposition party has called on President Mahama to withdraw Madam Agbenyo's appointment and urged the Council of State to explain the advice it provided on the matter.

It has called for reforms to the appointment process for Electoral Commission members as part of the ongoing constitutional review process.

The NPP further expressed concerns about remarks delivered in an acceptance speech by a person it identified as Mr Asamoah, arguing that the comments appeared to reflect a partisan agenda.

The party maintained that it would use all lawful means to protect the integrity of Ghana's electoral system and called on civil society organisations, religious bodies, the media and the public to support its call.