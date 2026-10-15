Ghana: Supreme Court Dismisses Application in Skytrain Case for Trial to Continue

14 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application for certiorari and prohibition filed by the 1st accused person in the case of Republic v Solomon Asamoah & Another (Skytrain Case).

The applicant had sought an order of certiorari to quash the Ruling of the High Court dated July 2, 2026, which dismissed his submission of no case and ordered him to open his defence if he wishes to do so.

He also sought an order prohibiting the trial Judge from continuing with the trial.

In a ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed the application.

The decision clears the way for the continuation of the trial.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, the Case Management Conference for the defence of the accused person will take place as scheduled on Monday, October 19, at 10:00 a.m.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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