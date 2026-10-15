Ghana: ECCO Grants Suame MP John Darko Enquiry Bail in Gh¢27m Sic Savings and Loans Investigation

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has granted the Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, enquiry bail following investigations into an alleged criminal conspiracy that has resulted in an estimated financial loss of GH¢27 million to SIC Savings and Loans Company Limited.

According to a news release issued by EOCO on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Mr Darko was invited to assist investigators with information relevant to the case.

The MP honoured the invitation and reported to the office at exactly 12 noon. EOCO described him as respectful and cooperative throughout the investigative process.

The office explained that its decision to grant him enquiry bail was based on the circumstances of the case, the applicable law and his level of cooperation with investigators.

EOCO also disclosed that Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, the former Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans, had honoured its invitation and was cooperating with investigators.

The office stressed that investigations into the alleged financial loss were progressing steadily.

However, it noted that no conclusion had been reached regarding the responsibility or otherwise of any person connected to the case.

EOCO added that the investigation remained active as it continued to pursue the matter.

By: Jacob Aggrey