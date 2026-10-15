Ghana: GES Interdicts Headmaster of Obuasi Shts Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

14 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Mr. Zakaria Abdulai, Headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School in the Ashanti Region, pending a full-scale investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving students.

In a statement issued today, the GES said the alleged incident reportedly triggered a student rampage, leading to the destruction of school property and other items, and the subsequent temporary closure of the school.

Mr. Abdulai has been directed to proceed on interdiction with immediate effect and to make himself available to assist with the investigation.

He has also been directed to hand over the management of the school to the Regional Director of Education.

The GES disclosed that a complaint has also been logged with the Police.

Management assured students, staff and the public of its commitment to safeguarding the safety of students and staff and upholding the highest standards of professional conduct.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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