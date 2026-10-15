Ghana: Police Arrest Man Captured in Viral Video Assaulting Woman

The Agona Nkwanta District Police Command has arrested a man seen in a viral video assaulting a woman.

The suspect, Emmanuel Kwofie, a 30-year-old farmer and native of Dixcove, was arrested on 12th October 2026 at 7:00 pm at Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Olivia E.T. Adiku, Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Western Region.

According to police, the victim is Diana Mensah, aged 25, who deals in second-hand clothing. The suspect and the victim are married and live together at Domeabra in the Agona Nkwanta Municipality.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on 8th October 2026, the suspect accused the victim of having an extramarital affair and subjected her to severe beating as seen in the video.

The victim was rescued by a good Samaritan and taken to the Agona Nkwanta Polyclinic, where she was treated and discharged.

Suspect Emmanuel Kwofie is currently in police custody and will be put before court.