South Africa: Katlehong Shooting Suspect in Court - South African News Briefs - October 15, 2026

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Katlehong Memorial Shooting Suspect in Court

A suspect linked to the deadly shooting of four men at a gathering of mourners in Katlehong, on the East Rand, is set to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, reports EWN. The victims were attending a memorial service for ANC branch chairperson Jeanette Magugu, who was killed outside her home. Two children were also injured in the shooting. The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team is investigating whether the attack was politically motivated and linked to the upcoming elections.

Mkhwanazi, Co-Accused Back in Court Over Gem Theft

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Former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and three co-accused are set to return to the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court, reports SABC News. The four, Mkhwanazi, Witness K (from the Madlanga Commission), Adrian Mackenzie and Keisha Leigh Stols, face allegations linked to the theft of precious stones worth approximately R14.9 million during an alleged bogus police raid in Killarney, Johannesburg. The case was previously postponed to allow the defence more time to study a lengthy docket. The State maintains it is ready for trial. The allegations also featured at the Madlanga Commission, where Witness K testified about the alleged planning of the raid with Mkhwanazi, who denies the allegations.

Calls for Action Against Disinformation and Incitement

Campaign for Free Expression executive director Nicole Fritz has warned that disinformation surrounding a Constitutional Court ruling on asylum seekers, which fuelled unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, threatens South Africa’s constitutional democracy, reports EWN. Fritz said freedom of expression does not protect incitement to imminent violence or hate speech intended to cause harm. She called for stronger prosecutions, effective regulation of digital platforms and a coordinated response to disinformation campaigns. She also highlighted a new Electoral Commission code of conduct aimed at countering disinformation ahead of the local government elections.

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