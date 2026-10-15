Kenya Confirms Second Ebola Case As Contact Develops Symptoms in Quarantine

The 39-year-old patient developed symptoms while in quarantine, as Kenyan health authorities continued tracing contacts of the country's first confirmed Ebola case.

Kenya has confirmed a second case of Ebola, involving a 39-year-old man who developed symptoms while in quarantine, 10 days after the country's first confirmed patient died.

The development comes barely a week after PREMIUM TIMES reported Kenya's first imported case of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus, linked to the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

In a report by the BBC, the second patient was identified as a close relative of the first case and developed symptoms on Tuesday, 13 October, while already in quarantine under health authorities' monitoring.

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The Kenyan Ministry of Health said the two cases were linked and there was no evidence of transmission in the wider community.

Contact tracing continues

The first patient, a 40-year-old Kenyan man who had travelled from the DRC through Uganda, died on 5 October after testing positive for Ebola in Nairobi.

As previously reported by PREMIUM TIMES, his infection raised concerns about the risk of cross-border transmission and prompted Nigeria to review its preparedness for a possible imported case.

Following the second confirmation, Kenyan health authorities continued efforts to trace people who had contact with the first patient.

Of the 128 contacts identified, 113 had been located as of Tuesday, including 108 who were in quarantine in Kenya. Efforts to trace the remaining 15 contacts were continuing.

The health ministry said the early detection of the second case had improved the patient's chances of recovery and reduced the risk of further transmission.

It advised residents to seek prompt medical attention if they developed fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding.

Ebola

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can cause serious illness and death. It spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person who is showing symptoms, or the body of someone who has died from the disease.

Symptoms may include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. The incubation period ranges from two to 21 days, meaning symptoms can develop several weeks after exposure.

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The current outbreak in the DRC is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola virus. The outbreak has also been linked to cases reported in other countries, including Uganda.

Unlike some other Ebola virus species, Bundibugyo has no specifically approved vaccine or treatment. However, supportive medical care can improve a patient's chances of survival.