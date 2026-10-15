Nigeria: Tinubu's Re-Election - Don't Allow Repeat of 2023, Tompolo Tells Lagos

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Tompolo says Mr Tinubu is a selfless and courageous leader who did not care about his re-election but went on to carry out bold reforms

The Leader of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo), has advised Lagos State residents not to allow a repeat of what played out in the 2023 election in the state in the 2027 presidential election.

He called on people to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) so they can vote massively for one of their own, President Bola Tinubu.

Tompolo, represented by Kestin Pondi, delivered the charge at a campaign rally for Mr Tinubu's reelection in Lagos on Tuesday, where he presented 57 campaign vehicles to state coordinators.

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"What happened in 2023 must not be repeated. He must win convincingly in 2027," he said.

He described Mr Tinubu as a selfless, courageous leader who did not care about reelection but went on to carry out bold reforms that are already yielding results and benefiting many Nigerians.

Tompolo pointed out that Lagos is now referred to as a city for all Nigerians, thanks to the foundation laid by President Tinubu, which successive governors have built on, and that, now that he has greater responsibility, his own people needed to stand solidly behind him.

"Lagos is the city for all Nigerians because someone stood firm to restructure and reform it. "From the time he came into office in 1999 up to 2007, when he left, Lagos was the envy of other states.

"Today, he has a higher responsibility, an opportunity to replicate the Lagos success story in Nigeria through reforms. "There is massive development across the states today because reforms are working," he stated.

Tompolo said that to ensure the reforms continue, the people of Lagos and all Nigerians must take the message to every door and everyone.

Also speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Nigeria is attaining economic stability under the Tinubu-led administration.

He advised the people to ignore the antics of opposition politicians who have no plan for Nigeria, are only desperate to win elections, and move from one party to another, showing a lack of consistency, which he emphasised is a bad quality in any leader.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said Mr Tinubu has built more roads than previous administrations in three years, given succour to students, increased the minimum wage, and made money available to pay pensions.

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"Why won't we vote for him? The entire Lagos is for Tinubu. All our votes are for Tinubu. You've done it before, you'll do it again. "We will touch every corner of Lagos with our message to reelect Tinubu. Go out and convince everyone that Tinubu is the candidate to vote for," the governor stated.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the movement, Sunday Asuku, urged Lagos residents to get their PVCs so they can vote massively for Tinubu.

"We must stand our ground and deliver Tinubu with PVCs, not with guns or intimidation. Lagos must not put their son, Tinubu, to shame," he said.

He said, in the 2027 presidential election, Nigerians must make a bold statement by retiring"serial contenders ", whom he described as "enemies of Nigeria."