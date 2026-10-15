Mauritius Imposes Curfew After Violent Protests

FreeWorldMaps
Where is Mauritius?
15 October 2026
allAfrica.com

Mauritius has imposed an overnight curfew following violent protests over water shortages and the rising cost of living, marking the island's worst unrest in decades.

Demonstrations escalated after a woman was shot and injured by police at a roadblock. The circumstances of the shooting were not clear, but the officer has since been arrested and remanded in custody.

Protesters burned tyres, blocked roads and vandalised police stations and public infrastructure, prompting school and public transport closures.

The British embassy in Mauritius cautioned its citizens about the possibility of further demonstrations, advising them to steer clear of protests and large gatherings. The French embassy also urged French nationals in the country to remain vigilant.

Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam warned that those responsible would face consequences.

Analysts warn that unrest could return if water shortages persist until the rainy season in December.

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