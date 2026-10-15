Africa: All of Africa Today - October 15, 2026

Kenya Confirms Second Ebola Case Linked to First Patient

Kenya has confirmed a second Ebola case, 10 days after a 40-year-old man died from the virus following travel from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) through Uganda. The new patient, a 39-year-old close relative of the first victim, was already in quarantine when he developed symptoms. The incubation period for Ebola ranges from two to 21 days, meaning those exposed to the virus may not become ill for several weeks. Health officials said that both cases are linked, with no evidence of wider community transmission. Authorities have traced 128 contacts of the first patient, 113 of whom are in quarantine. Efforts to find the remaining contacts continue. Kenya has maintained that travel, trade and public gatherings remain unrestricted. More than 4,000 people have died from Ebola in DR Congo this year.

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Mauritius Imposes Curfew After Violent Protests

Mauritius has imposed an overnight curfew following violent protests over water shortages and the rising cost of living, marking the island's worst unrest in decades. Demonstrations escalated after a woman was shot and injured by police at a roadblock. The circumstances of the shooting were not clear, but the officer has since been arrested and remanded in custody. Protesters burned tyres, blocked roads and vandalised police stations and public infrastructure, prompting school and public transport closures. Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam warned that those responsible would face consequences. Police reported some overnight incidents and arrests. Analysts warn that unrest could return if water shortages persist until the rainy season in December.

Sudan's War Deepens Humanitarian and Food Crisis

Fighting between Sudan's Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has intensified in North Kordofan and parts of Blue Nile state. The fighting has forced thousands of civilians to flee amid the planting season. The conflict, which began in April 2023, has displaced more than 12.4 million people and left an estimated 24.6 million facing acute food insecurity. Aid organisations warn that hundreds of thousands of young children are suffering severe malnutrition. Drought, flooding, fuel shortages and declining fertiliser supplies are worsening food production and prices. The UN's 2026 humanitarian response plan, requiring US$2.9 billion, is only 41% funded. Observers also warn that continued arms supplies and drone attacks are prolonging the conflict and increasing civilian casualties.

Amnesty Warns of Continued Abuses in Mali Despite Wagner's Replacement

Amnesty International has warned that serious human rights abuses against civilians in Mali continue despite the Russian-backed Africa Corps replacing the Wagner Group in supporting Malian military operations. The organisation documented seven incidents between 2023 and 2025 in which 34 civilians were allegedly deliberately killed, alongside torture, sexual violence, arbitrary detention, looting and destruction of property. Members of Fulani, Tuareg and Arab communities along the Mauritanian border were among those most affected. Amnesty also cited allegations of abuses by Africa Corps members, including a July 2026 raid in Bombori in which six people were reportedly shot dead and three others executed. It called for independent investigations to hold accountable those suspected of war crimes and for greater protection for civilians.

DR Congo Cholera Cases Surge Amid Ebola Outbreak

The World Health Organisation has said that from January 2025 to the end of September 2026, there were more than 125,000 suspected cases of cholera and 3,644 suspected deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In 2026, there were more than 51,400 suspected cases and 1,487 deaths in 21 provinces. Most of the cases were in South Kivu, North Kivu, and Haut-Katanga, which together made up almost 60% of the cases. Response efforts are being hampered by a lack of clean water and toilets, as well as by safety concerns and problems getting to remote communities. Health authorities are expanding water chlorination, household disinfection and vaccination preparations, including a planned cross-border campaign with the Republic of Congo. The crisis comes as the DR Congo continues to battle Ebola, with neighbouring Kenya recently confirming a second case linked to the outbreak.

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Foot-and-Mouth Restrictions Push Up Meat Prices in Namibia

Foot-and-mouth disease restrictions in Namibia are causing meat shortages and price increases at butcheries and restaurants as limits on livestock sales and slaughtering disrupt supplies. Butchers report rising costs for meat trimmings and cheaper cuts traditionally used to make mince and sausages, forcing some businesses to switch to more expensive cuts and raise prices. Restaurants have also increased prices for selected dishes, including rump, sirloin and T-bone steaks. Others are absorbing higher supplier costs to avoid passing them on to customers. Some small businesses say they cannot obtain livestock at all, threatening their ability to operate. The disease has spread to 17 farms in the ||Kharas region. Positive cases have also been reported in the Zambezi region.