Kenya: Nurses Issue 21-Day Strike Notice to KUTRRH, Threaten November Walkout

Nairobi — Nurses at Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) have issued a 21-day strike notice over unresolved workplace grievances, setting the stage for a possible industrial action from November 9, 2026.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) says its members will withdraw their labour from 12:01am on November 9 if the hospital's management fails to address their concerns within the stipulated period.

The union's demands include the confirmation of locum nurses to permanent and pensionable terms, payment of outstanding gratuities, finalisation of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and standardisation of locum rates.

KNUNM says the grievances remain unresolved, prompting the issuance of the strike notice.

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The Union has warned that if the planned industrial action proceeds, essential services will be maintained only for existing patients, with no new admissions during the strike.

The proposed action could disrupt services at the hospital, which provides specialised healthcare, teaching and research services.

The Union has given the hospital's management 21 days to resolve the outstanding issues and avert the planned walkout.

KUTRRH management had not provided a response in the statement announcing the strike notice.

The strike threat comes amid continued labour disputes in Kenya's health sector over employment terms, remuneration and the welfare of healthcare workers.