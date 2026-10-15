Somalia: Thousands Rally in Somaliland to Thank Trump, Call for Recognition

Hargeisa — Thousands of people gathered in Somaliland's capital Hargeisa on Wednesday to thank U.S. President Donald Trump for describing Somaliland as a different country from Somalia, calling on Washington to formally recognise it.

Waving U.S. and Somaliland flags, some emblazoned with Trump's face, participants shouted "Victory to Somaliland" and "Long live America."

Crowds filled the streets around the city's aircraft monument, where strings of American flags decorated the site and a large outdoor screen displayed Trump's portrait.

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"We thank President Trump for his remarks distinguishing Somaliland from Somalia," said Farah Jama, a rally participant.

Women, men and children carried flags, while some wrapped themselves in Somaliland's green, white and red colours. Young men perched above the crowd held a large Somaliland flag.

"We thank Trump, and we ask: please recognise us. We are your proud African friends," said Amina Farah, another participant.

Muse Yusuf, who also attended the rally, said Somaliland deserved recognition for its record of building institutions and maintaining security over the past 35 years. He described it as one of Africa's safest places and praised its democratic development.

"Trump is the only president who speaks about reality every day," Yusuf said. "We hope he will soon recognise us and make history."

Photographs showed uniformed personnel among the gathering, including one draped in an American flag and others wearing Somaliland flags over their shoulders.

One group carried a banner featuring portraits of Trump and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, known as Irro, bearing the message: "Something good is coming. I can feel it in my bones."

At Somaliland's museum, an American flag was displayed alongside the words: "Thank you, Donald J. Trump!"

The celebrations continued after dark, with fireworks above the crowded city centre.

Somaliland's government and opposition parties have welcomed Trump's remarks, while U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has urged Washington to formally recognise Somaliland.

The rally came ahead of Irro's return home on Thursday following a visit to the United States.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)