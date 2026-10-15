Rwanda: Ramaphosa Congratulates Rwanda On 10-Year Formula 1 Deal

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Rwanda on securing a 10-year agreement to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, describing the deal as recognition of the country's capabilities to host major sporting events.

Ramaphosa said South Africa shared Rwanda's pride in preparing to host the global motorsport event at a planned circuit in Bugesera from the early 2030s.

ALSO READ: Kagame: Formula One fits into Rwanda's bigger ambitions

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, I offer warm congratulations to His Excellency President Paul Kagame and the government and people of Rwanda on securing a 10-year agreement to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix," he wrote in a post on X on Thursday, October 15.

Formula 1 announced the 10-year agreement on Tuesday, marking the championship's return to Africa for the first time since 1993, when South Africa hosted a Grand Prix.

ALSO READ: Five key things to know about Rwanda's Formula One Grand Prix

Rwanda's inaugural race is expected in the early 2030s, once the new circuit, called RISE Motordrome, in Bugesera District is completed.

Ramaphosa described the race as another addition to Rwanda's growing portfolio of international events, citing the UCI Road World Championships and Tour du Rwanda among the competitions that have raised the country's profile.

"As host of the first Grand Prix on African soil in 1993, and organiser of other major global events, South Africa will be happy to provide any support we may be invited to share," he said.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Rwanda set to welcome Formula One back to Africa, 30 years later

He said the Formula 1 deal would give Africa an opportunity to take motorsport to new heights, concluding his message with: "You are in pole position to make all of Africa proud."

The planned circuit will be built about 40 kilometres south of Kigali, near the new Kigali International Airport. It is being designed to meet the FIA's Grade One standards required to host Formula 1 races.

South Africa had also been pursuing its own bid to bring Formula 1 back to the country. The campaign sought to revive racing at the Kyalami circuit near Johannesburg.