Rwanda: Kabila-Led FRN Takes Over Doha Peace Talks With Kinshasa

Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila signing the documents formalising the creation of the Front for the Rebuilding of the Nation (FRN), a political and military movement, on 12 October 2026 in Goma, in the east of the DRC.

The Front pour la refondation de la nation (FRN), a new movement led by former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila, has taken over all the rights, obligations and commitments of the AFC/M23, including those under the Doha peace process with the Congolese government.

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The transition follows the establishment of the FRN in Goma on Monday, October 12, which marked the dissolution of the AFC/M23.

"The FRN succeeds the AFC in its entirety, assuming all of its rights, obligations, and commitments most notably those undertaken within the framework of the Doha negotiations," said Freddy Kaniki, the FRN Secretary General and Coordinator of its Executive, said in a statement dated Wednesday, October 15.

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The communiqué confirmed that the new movement would carry forward the AFC's commitments as negotiations continue over the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

Kabila was named president of the FRN. Former AFC/M23 political coordinator Corneille Nangaa, his deputy Bertrand Bisimwa and Maj Gen Sultani Makenga appointed vice-presidents of the new movement. Makenga also retained his position as chief of staff of the Congolese Revolutionary Army (ARC).

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The Doha peace process, launched in April 2025 under Qatar's facilitation, seeks to resolve the conflict between Kinshasa and the AFC/M23 by addressing its root causes.

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The negotiations are structured around eight protocols, three of which have been signed. However, implementation has remained limited, with disagreements over commitments including ceasefire arrangements and prisoner releases.

The protocols are intended to build confidence between the parties before they sign a final peace agreement.

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The Doha negotiations are also intended to complement the Washington Accords signed by Rwanda and DR Congo on June 27, 2025.

The agreement addresses security tensions between the neighbouring countries, including the neutralisation of the FDLR, a militia backed by Kinshasa and formed by remnants of the forces responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, while providing for Rwanda to lift its defensive measures against the threat.

The Congolese government has not announced its position on the future of Doha peace talks or creation of the new movement by led Kabila, who has been tried for treason and sentenced to death in absentia in September 2025.