Liberia: Boakai Receives New U.S. Chargé d'Affaires

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., received the newly accredited United States Chargé d'Affaires, Kristin Gilmore, in a courtesy visit during which the two discussed opportunities to strengthen Liberia-U.S. relations through investment, commercial partnerships, public health, and security cooperation.

The courtesy visit reflects continued diplomatic engagement between Liberia and the United States, which have sustained a longstanding relationship encompassing political cooperation, economic development, public health, and international security. The two nations have maintained and strengthened cooperation between them; opening practical opportunities that attract investment and support Liberia's development agenda.

Welcoming Chargé d'Affaires Kristin Gilmore, President Boakai assured her of his government's continued commitment to creating an enabling environment that guarantees the nation's peace and stability, while broadening Liberia-U.S. bilateral relations for shared benefits.

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Responding, Chargé d'Affaires Gilmore, who was accompanied by her new Deputy Chief of Mission, Mr. Rob Ruta, Ms. Stephanie Miller, and Ms. Julianne Cooper, whom she identified as members of the Political and Economic Sections, expressed enthusiasm about returning to Liberia, where she previously worked from 2007 to 2009. She commended Liberia's progress in democratic governance and its growing role in international affairs. "It really is an honor and a privilege to come back and to see how far Liberia has come in terms of democratic governance and also Liberia's role on the world stage. It's very impressive," she told President Boakai.

The United States Diplomat said her relationship with Liberia extends beyond her previous professional assignment, recounting a family connection dating back to the 1960s, when her mother received her first communion from the Episcopal Bishop to Liberia, Bishop Dilworth Houston Brown, while in California. "My mom, just before I came this time, took out her prayer book and showed me that the Episcopal Bishop to Liberia had been the one to administer her first communion to her," she recounted.

She described her return to Liberia as a privilege and expressed her commitment to working with the Liberian Government to deepen the longstanding partnership between the two countries. "It's really a privilege to be back in Liberia and to work with Liberia to continue to deepen the partnership between our two countries," she said.

On economic cooperation and potential for expanded private-sector engagement between Liberia and the United States, especially in areas where American businesses could contribute to the country's development priorities while exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial investment, Gilmore stressed the importance of identifying new commercial opportunities, attracting American investors, and encouraging U.S. companies to explore Liberia's investment potential.

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"I'm very excited at the prospect of seeking out new commercial opportunities, to look for U.S. investment, to look for U.S. companies to come to Liberia to participate in your ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, aimed at deepening our economic collaboration together," she remarked.

Beyond trade and investment, the Chargé d'Affaires identified public health as another area in which the two countries could strengthen their collaboration. Further, she highlighted opportunities to build stronger teams and expand cooperation involving Liberians and U.S. institutions, noting that she had already discussed aspects of the initiative with Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Senior Liberian Government officials who sat with the President during the United States Diplomat's courtesy visit were Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel A. Stevquoah, National Security Advisor Samuel K. Woods, II, and Director General of the Cabinet Nathaniel Kwabo.