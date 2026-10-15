Liberia: Deputy Public Works Minister Earns Top U. S. Recognition

The Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Public Works, Prince Desea Tambah Sr., has earned recognition from Marquis Who's Who, the long-established international biographical publisher known for documenting the careers and achievements of accomplished professionals across a wide range of fields.

The recognition highlights Tambah's professional journey across civil and transportation engineering, international infrastructure development, public administration and engineering education. His career has included technical assignments in the United States, major transportation projects supported by the African Development Bank Group and his current responsibilities helping oversee public infrastructure delivery in Liberia.

Tambah's recognition, for Liberia, brings international attention to a Liberian engineering professional whose experience spans infrastructure planning, project implementation, technical leadership and the development of engineering capacity.

His professional record is particularly relevant to a country where roads, bridges and other public infrastructure remain essential to economic growth, regional connectivity and access to basic services.

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Established in 1898, Marquis Who's Who is an American biographical publishing organization that began publishing biographical information in 1899 with Who's Who in America. Its publications and online database document the professional histories and achievements of notable individuals across business, science, education, government, public service and other fields.

According to the organization's official website, its publications have developed into a resource used by researchers, libraries, academic institutions, journalists and professionals seeking biographical information about accomplished individuals.

Marquis Who's Who says its selection process considers professional achievements, leadership, education, prominence and contributions within a person's field.

The recognition is therefore associated with the publisher's selection and biographical profiling of individuals whose professional records meet its criteria. It should be distinguished from a government decoration, an academic degree or a professional society's competitive award.

In Tambah's case, the recognition draws attention to a career that combines engineering practice, international development experience, public-sector leadership and a commitment to strengthening Liberia's infrastructure and engineering profession.

A Liberian engineer with an international career

Tambah currently serves as Deputy Minister for Technical Services at Liberia's Ministry of Public Works, a position he has held since 2024. His portfolio includes technical oversight of infrastructure planning, programming, design, construction and maintenance. He also supervises more than 100 technical professionals.

The position places him within an institution responsible for addressing some of Liberia's most persistent development challenges: inadequate road connectivity, deteriorating unpaved roads, maintenance backlogs and the need for consistent technical standards in public infrastructure projects.

The country's road network is critical to the movement of agricultural produce, the transportation of goods, access to healthcare and education, and connections between Monrovia and communities across the counties. Poor road conditions can raise transport costs, isolate rural communities and disrupt economic activity, particularly during the rainy season.

The Ministry of Public Works' infrastructure agenda has emphasized road construction, rehabilitation, maintenance and stronger infrastructure management. Its 2025-2029 Infrastructure Strategic Plan sets out ambitions for expanding the paved road network, reflecting the scale of the country's infrastructure needs.

Within this context, Tambah's technical responsibilities involve more than overseeing construction. Effective infrastructure delivery also requires appropriate engineering designs, quality control, project supervision, cost management and plans to maintain roads and bridges after completion.

His Marquis Who's Who recognition provides an opportunity to highlight the expertise and professional experience needed to support these national priorities.

Before returning to Liberia's public service, Tambah spent 11 years, from 2013 to 2024, as a transport engineer in the Transport and Urban Development Department of the African Development Bank Group.

In that capacity, he provided technical expertise in roads, bridges and related civil works, contributing to major development projects in Liberia, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

Among his notable assignments was serving as task manager for the construction of the Senegambia Bridge in The Gambia. The bridge created a permanent road crossing over the Gambia River, improving connectivity between The Gambia and Senegal and supporting regional movement and integration.

In Liberia, Tambah played a leading role in the development of the road corridor connecting Harper in Maryland County to River Gee County. Such connections are important to the movement of people and goods, access to public services and the integration of communities into broader economic networks.

These assignments gave him experience in the technical and institutional demands of infrastructure development across different national settings. They also exposed him to the coordination required to move projects from planning and design toward implementation.

His experience at the African Development Bank is a significant part of the professional background informing his current role in Liberia, where infrastructure needs must be matched with sound engineering, effective project management and sustainable maintenance.

Tambah began his professional career as an associate project engineer with Commonwealth Edison Company in Oak Brook, Illinois, from 2007 to 2008.

From 2008 to 2009, he served as a civil engineer with the Architectural and Engineering Unit at United Nations Headquarters in New York, where he gained experience in complex facilities and infrastructure management.

He subsequently worked as a civil and highway engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation in Springfield, Illinois, from 2009 to 2013, contributing to transportation and mobility improvement initiatives.

The combination of these roles and his subsequent work in international development reflects a career spanning private-sector engineering, public transportation administration, international institutional work and development-project management.

This breadth of experience is relevant to Liberia's infrastructure sector, where the technical demands of construction must be considered alongside financial constraints, institutional capacity, public accountability and the long-term performance of public assets.

Tambah holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science in Construction and Transportation Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

He also earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance in 2021 and an MBA in Economics in 2023 from Cuttington University in Liberia. During his graduate studies, he received a Certificate of Excellence from the Construction Management Association of America in 2010.

His academic background brings together engineering, construction, finance and economics--disciplines that intersect in infrastructure development, where decisions involve technical feasibility, financing, construction costs and the expected economic and social benefits of projects.

Beyond his work in government and international development, Tambah has taught civil engineering courses at Stella Maris Polytechnic University in Liberia, including transportation engineering. His teaching has allowed him to share practical knowledge with students preparing for careers in the engineering profession.

He is affiliated with the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Engineering Society of Liberia, the Institute of Transportation Engineers and the National Society of Black Engineers.

In February 2026, the Engineering Society of Liberia presented him with its Engineering Service Award. He was also named Engineer of the Year for 2025-2026 by the society. Earlier, the Association of Liberian Engineers-USA Inc. named him Engineer of the Year for 2013-2014 in recognition of his technical contributions while serving with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

These professional honors are separate from his Marquis Who's Who recognition, but together they provide additional context for his career and standing within the engineering profession.

The significance of Tambah's recognition extends beyond his individual career. It places a Liberian public infrastructure official's professional achievements within an international biographical platform at a time when Liberia is seeking to strengthen its infrastructure and technical institutions.

Road development remains a major national priority. Better road connections can reduce travel times and transportation costs, improve access to markets and public services, and support trade between counties. However, the value of infrastructure depends not only on the number of kilometers constructed but also on the quality, durability and maintenance of the resulting assets.

For the Ministry of Public Works, this means ensuring that projects are properly designed, constructed to appropriate standards, supervised effectively and supported by maintenance arrangements. It also means developing the skills of Liberian engineers who will be responsible for infrastructure over the long term.

Tambah's career illustrates the range of professional experience that can contribute to these efforts: international project exposure, technical engineering practice, public-sector management and the training of future professionals.

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The recognition does not, on its own, establish the performance of particular infrastructure projects or resolve the wider challenges facing Liberia's road sector. Rather, it highlights the individual experience and professional contributions that form part of the country's engineering capacity.

Tambah has identified persistence, humility and continuous improvement as important principles in his professional development. Guided by his father's advice never to become complacent, he has continued to pursue opportunities for learning and professional growth throughout his career.

He has also supported philanthropic and community initiatives aimed at assisting vulnerable and underserved populations, including responding to requests from residents, nonprofit organizations and communities encountered through infrastructure development work.

At the Ministry of Public Works, one of the aspects of his leadership he values most is the opportunity to mentor engineers and strengthen institutional capacity.

Developing local technical expertise is important for Liberia's long-term infrastructure ambitions. Experienced engineers can help guide younger professionals, improve project supervision and support the consistent application of technical standards across public works.

Through his public-sector responsibilities and teaching, Tambah has opportunities to contribute to both infrastructure delivery and the professional development of the next generation of Liberian engineers.

Tambah remains committed to supporting the transformation of Liberia's road network and broader public infrastructure. He also plans to pursue a doctoral degree focused on infrastructure policy, with the longer-term goal of applying his combined experience in engineering, finance, economics and institutional development through consulting and service with leading international development organizations.

His Marquis Who's Who recognition adds an international biographical milestone to a career that has moved between engineering practice, international development, public administration and education.

The broader relevance of the recognition, for Liberia, lies in the importance of building and retaining professional expertise capable of translating infrastructure plans into reliable public assets. As the country works to improve connectivity and address persistent road-sector challenges, the contributions of experienced engineers will remain central to the quality, sustainability and effectiveness of infrastructure development.