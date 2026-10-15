Sudan: TSC President Reaffirms State Commitment to Upgrading and Developing the Gezira and Managil Scheme

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has reaffirmed the state's commitment to upgrading and developing the Gezira and Managil Agricultural Scheme to restore its former prominence and enable it to contribute to the national economy.

Al-Burhan made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday at the Republican Palace with a delegation of farmers and producers from the Gezira and Managil Scheme. The meeting was attended by the Scheme's Board Chairman, General Dr. Khalid Abdin Al-Shami.

A member of the Scheme's Board of Directors, Al-Sadig Al-Amin Ahmed Al-Faki, said in a press statement that the meeting with the TSC President brought significant tidings for the Scheme's farmers and producers.

He said the delegation had raised a number of problems and challenges facing the Scheme, adding that General Al-Burhan had pledged to address them and resolve them permanently.

Al-Faki explained that the TSC President had donated 22 agricultural vehicles to be allocated to farmers' and producers' associations to help clear irrigation canals across the Gezira and Managil Scheme. He had also donated 20 vehicles to the Council for Regulating Agricultural Production Professions to support implementation of the plan to revitalise the Scheme and strengthen the national economy.

In addition, Al-Burhan donated SDG 50 billion to support fuel supplies and irrigation pumps.