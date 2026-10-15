Ghana: Let Us Be Mentors to the Youth - - Pres Mahama Challenges Church Leaders At Global Congress

15 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has urged the Church to create space for young people to ask honest questions, receive thoughtful guidance and take on meaningful responsibilities.

He said the future of the Church would depend, in part, on how it embraced young people growing up in a world vastly different from that of their parents.

President Mahama made the call when he addressed the 10th Triennial Congress of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship at the Accra International Conference Centre yesterday.

The congress, being held in Ghana and Africa for the first time, has attracted more than 10,000 delegates from across the world. The two-day event ends today.

Related Articles

Held on the theme, "Commissioned, One Mandate, Every Nation", the gathering brings together church leaders and delegates to discuss the fellowship's mission and its work across nations.

President Mahama said young people today lived in a world of extraordinary possibilities but also faced intense pressures. Although technology connected them across continents, it also exposed them to constant comparisons, misinformation and competing expectations about who they should become. Read More.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.