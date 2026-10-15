Ghana: Let Us Be Mentors to the Youth - - Pres Mahama Challenges Church Leaders At Global Congress

President John Dramani Mahama has urged the Church to create space for young people to ask honest questions, receive thoughtful guidance and take on meaningful responsibilities.

He said the future of the Church would depend, in part, on how it embraced young people growing up in a world vastly different from that of their parents.

President Mahama made the call when he addressed the 10th Triennial Congress of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship at the Accra International Conference Centre yesterday.

The congress, being held in Ghana and Africa for the first time, has attracted more than 10,000 delegates from across the world. The two-day event ends today.

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Held on the theme, "Commissioned, One Mandate, Every Nation", the gathering brings together church leaders and delegates to discuss the fellowship's mission and its work across nations.

President Mahama said young people today lived in a world of extraordinary possibilities but also faced intense pressures. Although technology connected them across continents, it also exposed them to constant comparisons, misinformation and competing expectations about who they should become. Read More.