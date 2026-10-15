Nigeria: 2027 - Tinubu's Grip On Nigeria Worse Than Abacha - Dele Momodu

He likened the development to the political consolidation witnessed during the Abacha era.

Veteran journalist and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has described President Bola Tinubu's growing political influence as worse than what Nigeria experienced under the late military ruler, Sani Abacha.

Mr Momodu, who is the Deputy Director-General of the ADC's 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, made the remarks on Wednesday evening during an interview on Arise TV's Prime Time.

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This came hours after Mr Tinubu inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 election.

The ADC chieftain criticised the inclusion of opposition politicians, including Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the APC campaign structure.

He likened the development to the political consolidation witnessed during the Abacha era.

"Today, Tinubu has virtually taken over everything: the executive, the legislature, the judiciary. Almost everything under Tinubu is worse than what we fought against," Mr Momodu said.

He was responding to concerns that Nigeria could be moving towards a one-party dominant system ahead of the 2027 election.

Former vice-president and ADC's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, also criticised the expanded campaign council, describing it as a "crowded confession of Tinubu's fear". Atiku accused the president of using political alliances to shield his administration from criticism over economic hardship and insecurity.

Opposition figures in APC council

Mr Tinubu inaugurated his presidential campaign council in Abuja on Wednesday as political parties intensify preparations for the 16 January 2027 presidential election.

The council includes several serving politicians outside the APC, notably Mr Adeleke, Mr Soludo and Mr Wike, who have been assigned roles relating to the president's campaign in their respective areas.

Mr Momodu said the participation of opposition politicians does not necessarily translate into support for the president among voters in their states.

He questioned governors' ability to transfer their personal political support to Mr Tinubu.

"Osun people... supported Ademola Adeleke because he performed, but that support is not unconditional," he said.

Opposition vote

The ADC chieftain also dismissed suggestions that the presence of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Mr Tinubu in the 2027 race would necessarily divide the opposition vote in a manner that benefits the incumbent.

The three politicians are among the 18 presidential candidates on INEC's final list for the January election. Mr Tinubu is contesting on the APC platform, Mr Abubakar on the ADC platform and Mr Obi on the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) platform.

Mr Momodu further argued that the ADC candidate remains a formidable opposition contender.

He said Atiku's experience as a former vice president and his political reach across the northern states would make him competitive in the election.

INEC allegation

Mr Momodu also alleged that Mr Tinubu had "proliferated INEC with people from Yoruba land", suggesting that the appointments could affect confidence in the commission's neutrality.

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INEC has published the final list of 18 presidential candidates for the election scheduled for January 2027, with the commission also continuing preparations under the revised electoral timetable.

Mr Momodu said opposition parties are working behind the scenes to counter what he described as the ruling party's growing political influence.

"We are not going to come in public and say this, but we know what to do to make sure that he does not get that second term. And we also know that some of the people pretending to be supporting him today, and I'm not trying to trivialise this thing. I know some of them; they are praying fervently that they will not have to go through this thing where governors become like houseboys," he said.