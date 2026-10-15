Mozambique: Japan to Allocate 1.8 Million Dollars for Displaced People in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The Japanese government has pledged to disburse 1.8 million US dollars to support about 94,000 internally displaced people and other people affected by armed conflict in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

The support will be channeled through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and will support vulnerable communities facing food shortages.

The funding comes amid a prolonged security and humanitarian crisis in Cabo Delgado, where armed attacks by islamist terrorist groups since 2017 have forced thousands of people to flee their homes, disrupted livelihoods and increased pressure on food supplies and basic services.

According to Japanese Ambassador to Mozambique, Keiji Hamada, the contribution would help meet the food needs of people affected by the crisis.

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Since 2019, Japan has contributed approximately 21.38 million US dollars to WFP operations in Mozambique, supporting humanitarian assistance for people affected by emergencies.

WFP Country Director Claire Conan said the contribution came at a critical time, as humanitarian needs continued to rise while available resources remained limited.

Conan also expressed concern about the impact of drought on food security, which has added to the challenges faced by vulnerable communities.

Gabriel Belen Monteiro, vice-president of the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), thanked Japan for its support and highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation.

Monteiro also cited other areas of cooperation, including support for drainage systems in Beira city, central province of Sofala, and studies aimed at identifying solutions to flooding in the southern Maputo city and province.