Malawi: Nigerian Preacher Wiseman Daniel Set to Bring 'Greener Pastures' Crusade to Malawi

A prominent Nigerian evangelist and former disciple of the late Prophet TB Joshua, Wiseman Daniel, is set to visit Malawi for a major gospel crusade aimed at spreading Christianity, healing the sick and empowering young people.

The founder of Nigeria-based Everlasting Light of Hope Ministry (ELOHIM) is expected to lead the "Malawi Greener Pastures" Crusade at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe from 6 to 7 November 2026.

Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe, ELOHIM advance team leader Ruth Ubani said the crusade would focus on winning souls for Christ through preaching, healing and deliverance sessions, while also equipping church leaders and the country's youth.

"The crusade is expected to bring healing and transformation to Malawians in various aspects of life, including spiritual, social, academic and professional development, leading to restoration and empowerment," Ubani said.

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Malawi crusade organiser Pastor Helbert Mezaya said preparations for the event were being coordinated with the support of several local churches across the country.

He added that a special prayer line would be available for people seeking healing, with prospective participants required to register in advance and provide supporting medical records or reports.

Registration for the prayer line will take place at designated centres nationwide.

In Mzuzu, registration will be conducted at Chisanga Complex in Luwinga from 16 to 17 October 2026.

In Blantyre, the exercise will be held at Robins Park Hall between 21 and 24 October 2026.

Meanwhile, residents of Lilongwe can register at Golden Peacock Hotel from 19 October to 2 November 2026.

All registration centres will operate daily from 11am to 6pm.

Organisers are expecting thousands of worshippers to attend the event, including visitors from neighbouring countries such as Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania, making it one of the region's largest faith gatherings of the year.