Malawi Urged to Speed Up New Refugee Law That Would Let Refugees Work and Trade

An advocacy group for refugees in Malawi has called on the government to bring a new Refugee Bill to Parliament without delay.

INUA Advocacy, which promotes the rights and dignity of refugees, urged the Ministry of Homeland Security and the Ministry of Justice to speed up the process.

Its chief executive, Innocent Magambi, said the bill would address many of the legal restrictions refugees have faced for years.

"We are pleased to see that most of the issues we advocated for have been addressed in the proposed legislation, including opportunities for refugees to live and operate businesses, as well as equal access to education in Malawi," he said.

Under the proposals, refugees would be allowed to take up paid work and trade, which the group says would reduce their reliance on humanitarian aid and improve their livelihoods.

They could run small and medium-sized businesses freely within designated areas. Large businesses would remain subject to the rules that apply to foreign nationals.

Mr Magambi said the bill offers a route towards a legal framework that respects human dignity and advances refugee rights.

The text refers to a proposal by "the Commission" that the law be renamed the Refugee Protection and Management Act. It does not say which commission, or what the bill is currently called.