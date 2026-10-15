Malawi: 'There Is a God in Heaven!' Bushiri Celebrates Court Ruling That He Cannot Be Extradited, and Attacks Police Over 'Fake Cases'

Preacher says judges agreed there was no evidence, that witnesses remain anonymous and that hearsay was rejected, as he questions why some officers who arrested him were themselves later arrested or dismisse

Preacher Shepherd Bushiri says the High Court of Malawi has made its final ruling that he and his wife, Mary, cannot be extradited to South Africa, and has used the moment to attack the police officers he says targeted him.

In a social media post, Bushiri said the court "agreed with key concerns" he raised.

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He listed the lack of evidence, the fact that the "so-called witnesses" remain anonymous, and the courts' rejection of evidence based on hearsay rather than solid proof.

Allegations against police

He also said he had raised concerns about police officers who "allegedly opened fake cases to extort money" from him and his wife, as well as xenophobic attacks they faced in South Africa and demonstrations at their church demanding that they leave the country.

He said church tents were petrol-bombed.

None of these claims has been independently verified, and the post doesn't name any officers or say when the incidents happened.

'Serious questions'

Prophet Bushiri said it was concerning that some police generals involved in his arrest have reportedly since been arrested or dismissed over other corruption allegations. This, he said, "raises serious questions about accountability and justice".

He ended the post by thanking God and everyone who stood with him, and saying: "There is a God in heaven!"

The couple left South Africa in 2020 . In October 2025, High Court Judge Mzonde Mvula set aside a magistrate's order for their extradition, saying the lower court had denied them a fair hearing and had relied on unauthenticated and hearsay evidence.

South Africa's justice minister said at the time that Pretoria was studying the judgment and would decide its next legal step.

Bushiri has long denied wrongdoing and said he would not get a fair trial in South Africa.