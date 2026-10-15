Africa: Tough Outing for Zambia At TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations

Hosts Morocco continued their impressive march towards a fourth successive TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations title with a 7-0 victory over Zambia in Rabat on Wednesday, securing their place in the semi-finals with a game to spare.

The defending champions were simply too strong for the Southern Africans, who had made an encouraging start to the tournament with a 3-1 victory over former champions Libya.

Idriss Raiss El Fenni was the star for Morocco with four goals, completing his hat-trick inside the opening nine minutes as the hosts raced into an early lead.

Yanis Ahmed Erraddaf added a fourth before halftime and El Fenni struck again shortly after the break, with Soufiane Charraoui and Youssef Jouad completing the rout.

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Zambia's misery was compounded when Hendricks Chisanga was sent off in the closing stages, but despite the heavy defeat, their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds remain very much alive.

Coach Andrea Cristoforetti will have to lift his players quickly ahead of their final Group A fixture against Algeria on Friday, when a draw would likely guarantee a place in the semi-finals.

Morocco lead Group A with six points from two games, having scored 11 goals without reply, while Zambia remain second with three points.

Algeria and Libya have one point each after playing out a dramatic 2-2 draw in Wednesday's other fixture.

Libya appeared on course for a first victory after goals from Ibrahim Lemhammel and Abdulhakim Rashid gave them a 2-0 lead with 11 minutes remaining.

But Algeria hit back through Ali Skender Sichaib before Samyr Teffaf grabbed a dramatic equaliser in the penultimate minute, shortly after Libya's Ahmed Abdelhafide had been sent off.

The result leaves both teams needing victories in their final fixtures, with Algeria facing Zambia and Libya taking on Morocco on Friday.

Attention switches to Group B on Thursday, where three-time champions Egypt face Mozambique and 2024 runners-up Angola take on debutants Tanzania.

Egypt head the standings on goal difference following their opening 8-0 demolition of Tanzania, with Angola second after defeating fellow COSAFA side Mozambique 5-1.

Victory for Egypt and Angola on Thursday would send both teams into the semi-finals with a match to spare, setting up a final group encounter between them on Saturday to decide top spot.

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Mozambique and Tanzania, meanwhile, are under pressure to collect points to keep their hopes alive after disappointing opening defeats.

Mozambique face a particularly daunting challenge against an Egyptian side that scored eight goals in their first outing, while Tanzania must find a way to contain an Angola attack that impressed against their Southern African neighbours.

The final round of Group B matches will see Egypt face Angola and Mozambique meet Tanzania on Saturday, with the top two sides in each pool advancing to the semi-finals on Monday.