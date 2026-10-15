Rwanda: Artrwanda-Ubuhanzi Kicks Off With Focus On Cultural Heritage

The fourth edition of ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi is underway, with fashion designers among the first participants to present their projects as the nationwide talent-search programme spotlights Rwanda's cultural heritage and creative industries.

The 2026 edition has selected 100 participants across five disciplines for the first pitching stage. Of these, 50 contestants, 10 from each discipline, will advance to a three-month creative incubation programme designed to help them develop their projects and strengthen their professional skills.

The contestants are competing in fashion, filmmaking, music, written literature and visual arts.

The edition was officially launched on August 14, with applications closing on September 14. A technical screening process subsequently narrowed the pool of applicants to 100 participants, who are now presenting their projects before a selection panel.

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The 50 finalists will enter the incubation programme running from October 28 to December 28. The programme will feature category-specific mentorship, joint learning sessions and continued development of the finalists' creative projects.

A final showcase, jury assessment and award ceremony are scheduled for January 15, 2027, when the top three contestants in each discipline will be recognised.

Designers blend tradition, modernity

Fashion was the first category presented during the auditions held at Kimisagara Youth Centre on Wednesday, October 14. The collections largely combined contemporary design with Rwandan and broader African cultural influences, while exploring sustainability, versatility and the preservation of cultural identity.

Anne Elyse Kabeho, founder of Kabeho Designs, presented a women's collection inspired by African culture. She said the garments were designed for different occasions, including formal events, while accommodating different body types and prioritising comfort.

Her brand also emphasises sustainable fashion and responsible production, reflecting a focus on creating clothing with consideration for both consumers and the environment.

Odissie Uwimana showcased a collection titled Ahazaza, which brings together elements of traditional dress and contemporary fashion. The designer said the concept was to create clothing that remains relevant beyond short-lived fashion trends.

Eduige Nyange Uwurukundo presented Freesia Tone, a collection of versatile garments that can be adjusted and styled in different ways. The concept offers wearers multiple looks from individual pieces, addressing the need to purchase separate outfits for different occasions.

Omar Nshimiyimana focused on repurposing denim and other unused garments, incorporating Rwandan symbols into redesigned clothing. His work features cultural references such as the traditional amasunzu hairstyle, alongside modern landmarks such as the Kigali Convention Centre.

By combining recycled materials with cultural and architectural references, his designs seek to connect sustainable fashion with Rwanda's heritage and contemporary development.

Former contestants return as judges

The fashion judging panel includes former ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi participants who have since established businesses in the industry, illustrating how the programme can help young creatives translate their talent into professional careers and employment opportunities.

Among them are Angélique Uwamariya, head of Isha Fashion House, and Emmanuel Niyonsenga, founder of KEZEM Fashion House and a winner of the programme's first edition. A representative of Inkanda House, a fashion business involved in design and garment production, also served on the panel.

Niyonsenga launched KEZEM in 2020 with support from the programme. The company has since grown to employ 15 permanent workers and five casual employees.

KEZEM specialises in men's and women's clothing that blends Rwandan and African cultural influences with contemporary designs, demonstrating how creative concepts can develop into businesses that generate employment.

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The participation of former contestants as judges also provides an opportunity to connect emerging designers with professionals who have experience navigating the fashion industry.

About ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi

ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi is a televised, nationwide talent-search programme implemented by Imbuto Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth since 2018. It identifies and supports talented young Rwandans working in the creative arts industry.

The programme covers nine categories: filmmaking, photography, digital art, acting and drama, dance, fashion design, music, literature, and visual and plastic arts.

Through talent identification, mentorship and creative development, the initiative seeks to provide young artists with opportunities to develop their skills, showcase their work and build careers in Rwanda's growing creative sector.