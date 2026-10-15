Rwanda: Newer Cars, Electric Models - How Yego Is Changing Kigali's Taxi Experience

For passengers who have not used YEGO in a while, the next taxi they book may offer a noticeably different experience, with newer vehicles and a growing presence of electric and hybrid models.

According to the company, 837 vehicles operating through its platform are less than five years old, with most being electric or hybrid. The fleet includes models such as the BYD Yuan Up and Atto 3, Geely Starwish, Dongfeng Namio, Toyota bZ3X and Weltmeister EX5, alongside vehicles from Neta and BAW.

The shift offers a reason to revisit an impression of YEGO that may have been shaped years ago, when older, petrol-powered taxis were more familiar on Kigali's roads.

But the change is not just about the cars. It also reflects how passengers can access a taxi, from booking through an app to connecting to a vehicle already nearby, with telephone assistance available around the clock.

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From digitising taxis to a changing fleet

YEGO's story in Rwanda began with efforts to bring technology and greater structure to the taxi industry.

In 2018, its Intelligent Connected Fare Meter system was introduced to licensed taxis in Kigali as part of efforts to digitise the sector. Rather than build an entirely separate fleet, YEGO brought technology into an existing industry where many vehicles were already ageing.

At the time, passengers commonly hailed taxis on the street and negotiated fares. Metered fares and digital trip records introduced a more structured approach to fare calculation and journey recording.

However, modernising how taxis operate and renewing the vehicles themselves are two different processes. While digital systems could be introduced relatively quickly, replacing older cars depended on individual drivers and vehicle owners making investment decisions.

That distinction helps explain why perceptions may lag behind developments on the road. The YEGO many passengers remember reflected the fleet operating at the time. Since then, owners have progressively brought newer cars into the service, including electric and hybrid models.

From app bookings to taxis already nearby: More ways to get around Kigali

A younger fleet is one visible sign of change, but the passenger experience also depends on how easily a taxi can be accessed.

YEGO offers app-based bookings for passengers who want to request a vehicle, as well as Pair Ride for situations where a YEGO taxi is already available nearby.

With Pair Ride, passengers can scan a vehicle's QR code to connect that specific taxi to the YEGO app, rather than request another car and wait for it to arrive.

The feature offers an alternative way to start a journey: passengers can use an available YEGO taxi while connecting the trip to the app.

This flexibility recognises that not every passenger approaches a taxi journey in the same way. Some prefer to arrange a pickup through an app, while others may find a suitable vehicle already waiting outside an office, hotel, restaurant or shopping centre.

Beyond the app: YEGO offers round-the-clock phone bookings

For all the convenience of digital services, not everyone wants to rely entirely on an app.

YEGO operates a call centre around the clock, seven days a week, through the number 9191. Passengers can call to arrange a taxi or seek assistance, providing an alternative when they need support or prefer speaking to someone directly.

The combination of digital services and telephone support gives passengers different ways to access the service, depending on their circumstances.

The app, GPS-based trip visibility and digital trip records support the technology side of the experience, while the call centre provides a point of contact when passengers need help.

Electric vehicles change the picture

The growing presence of electric and hybrid models adds another dimension to the fleet's renewal.

Vehicles such as the BYD Yuan Up and Atto 3, Dongfeng Namio and Toyota bZ3X represent a different generation of cars from the older petrol-powered taxis that some passengers may associate with YEGO.

For passengers, the most immediate difference is the vehicle they encounter. The wider significance is that the taxi industry is also seeing changes in the types of vehicles being used, as individual owners decide which models to operate.

Electric vehicles produce no tailpipe emissions while driving, although their overall environmental impact also depends on factors such as how the electricity used for charging is generated. Hybrid vehicles, meanwhile, combine an internal-combustion engine with an electric motor.

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These distinctions matter as Kigali's transport sector evolves. However, fleet renewal remains gradual, with individual owners introducing newer vehicles rather than replacing all taxis at once.

Has YEGO changed faster than its reputation?

A brand's reputation can outlast the circumstances that shaped it. In YEGO's case, passengers whose impressions were formed years ago may not be aware of the newer vehicles and additional ways to access the service.

The changes are tangible: a fleet that includes newer electric and hybrid models, app-based bookings, Pair Ride for taxis already nearby, and a telephone line for bookings and assistance.

These developments do not mean every vehicle is new or that every passenger will have the same experience. They do, however, offer a more current picture of a service that has evolved alongside Kigali's changing transport needs.

For passengers who have not used YEGO recently, trying the service again may be the simplest way to see what has changed.

The next time you need a taxi, open the YEGO Rwanda app or call 9191. You may find that the service you remember has moved on.