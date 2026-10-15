Rwanda: Communities Welcome New Rules Allowing Schools in Residential Areas

Community members and educators have welcomed new land use rules allowing schools and health centres to be established in all residential zones.

The second edition of the zoning regulations, which updates and consolidates the first edition, introduces several changes to permitted land uses.

Previously, schools and health centres were not permitted in all residential zones.

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Under the regulations, schools and health facilities are classified as PF1 and PF2, respectively, representing education and healthcare facilities.

"PF1 and PF2 [education and healthcare facilities] are permitted uses in all residential zones to improve the compatibility of public facilities with residential areas. We had observed challenges, with residents pointing out that they faced difficulties because no nearby zones had been designated for the construction of schools and health centres within residential areas," said Emery Karangwa, a senior infrastructure planning engineer at the National Land Authority (NLA).

The change means that land within a residential zone can be used to develop a school or health facility even though the primary purpose of the zone is housing.

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The aim is to make essential services more accessible to residents and reduce the distances they travel to reach schools and healthcare facilities.

Joseph Habineza, a resident of Akinyambo Cell in Muyumbu Sector, Rwamagana District, said he was seeking to establish a nursery and Primary One school.

"I am seeking a licence because it requires approval from the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA). If land regulations support establishing a school in a neighbourhood close to residents, clearance from NESA and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) will be easier," he said.

Habineza added that establishing a school in a residential area would still require compliance with other requirements, including access to an appropriate road and other essential infrastructure.

Emiliene Umutoni, a resident of Nzove Cell in Kinyinya Sector, said her neighbourhood currently has one school offering only nursery and Primary One classes.

"This means that when you want your child to move to another level, they have to travel a long distance from Nzove in Kinyinya Sector to Muhima Sector or Karama in Kigali Sector. This is a long distance for children. Having more schools in the neighbourhood is important if establishing them is made easier," she said.

Engineer Rene Albert Nahimana Yuli, a real estate developer, said the change did not mean schools and health facilities could be established indiscriminately.

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He said NESA and the Ministry of Health would continue to play an important role in determining whether proposed facilities meet the required standards and are established in suitable locations.

"You cannot build schools and health centres everywhere simply because they are permitted in all zones," he said.

Conditional land use permits in residential zones

According to the National Land Authority, while schools and health facilities are permitted uses in all residential zones, several other developments require conditional approval following an assessment.

These include restaurants, guest houses, religious facilities, cultural, heritage and memorial facilities, sports and leisure facilities, commercial retail facilities, high-end luxury villas measuring between 2,000 and 3,000 square metres, and accessory residential units.

Ancillary uses -- activities or facilities that support the main permitted use of a plot -- include car parks, storage and service rooms, guardhouses, home gyms, saunas, mini playgrounds and swimming pools.

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Industrial activities and major infrastructure developments remain prohibited in residential areas.

In February 2026, factories operating outside designated industrial zones were given up to 10 years to relocate to approved areas under new ministerial instructions.

A number of industries have been operating outside areas designated for industrial use under the National Land Use and Development Master Plan.

School infrastructure norms and standards

School Infrastructure Norms and Standards issued by NESA in 2025 specify the maximum distances learners should travel to school.

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They include 0.5 kilometres for pre-primary schools, one kilometre for primary schools, 1.5 to two kilometres for combined primary and secondary day schools, and two kilometres for secondary and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) day schools.

The standards also prescribe minimum land requirements for different categories of schools.

Pre-primary schools should be established on plots measuring 0.5 hectares, primary schools on one hectare, secondary schools on 1.5 hectares, combined primary and secondary day schools on 2.8 hectares, and TVET institutions on two hectares.

Schools are also required to have accessible, functional, inclusive and hygienic sanitation and personal hygiene facilities.

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They must have adequate land, be located close to the communities they serve and comply with other applicable infrastructure standards.

The standards also require schools to have access to electricity and adequate lighting while maximising the use of natural light during the day.