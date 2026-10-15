Liberia: IMF Chief Warns Global Economy's Resilience Is Reaching Its Limits

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the global economy's resilience to repeated shocks is reaching its limits, urging governments to strengthen public finances, control spending, and protect vulnerable populations.

Speaking Wednesday, October 14, at the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, Georgieva said dwindling fiscal and energy buffers, persistent inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty were placing growing pressure on economies worldwide.

"The global economy remains resilient in the face of very frequent repetitive shocks and in the face of uncertainty," she said. "But this resilience is reaching its limits."

Georgieva said global growth was being pulled in opposite directions by an energy supply shock linked to the war in the Middle East and increased demand associated with artificial intelligence (AI).

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She noted that economies integrated into AI supply chains, many of them in Asia, were benefiting from the technology boom, alongside energy-exporting countries unaffected by conflict.

However, low-income countries and fragile and conflict-affected states were facing greater pressure, particularly those dependent on imported energy or excluded from the benefits of technological expansion.

Georgieva also called on governments to urgently strengthen their fiscal positions by increasing revenue, rationalizing expenditure, and improving public financial management.

"Make urgent repairs to the fiscal house before the cracks widen," she urged policymakers.

She said governments must respond to rising energy and food prices by protecting vulnerable people rather than attempting to control prices indiscriminately.

"Protect people, not prices," she said, while suggesting that a prudent, hawkish policy stance may be appropriate in many countries.

Georgieva further urged governments to improve the business environment, strengthen competition, invest in digital and energy infrastructure, and adopt active labor-market policies to help workers adjust to changing economic conditions.

She reaffirmed the IMF's commitment to helping member countries navigate global economic uncertainty, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in addressing shared challenges.

"We strongly believe this is best done when countries work together," she said.