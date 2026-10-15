Tanzania: The Urgent Fight Against Intimate Partner Violence

Dodoma — THE reported killing of Shukrani Ridhiki, 30, in Dodoma has once again raised painful questions about women's safety within intimate relationships and the meaning of love when a relationship becomes a source of fear.

According to reports, Ridhiki was allegedly killed by her husband, Khatib Mfaume, 39, a resident of Maili Mbili, Darajani, Dodoma, who reportedly surrendered to police following the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the case remain subject to investigation. Reacting to the incident, Central Zone Coordinator for the Fight Against Violence initiative and a member of the National Executive Council of CCM's Women's Wing (UWT), representing Dodoma Region, Ms Asia Abdallah, condemned the violence and called on couples to resolve disagreements peacefully.

"There are many ways to engage in dialogue, correct one another and resolve differences. It should never reach a point where people start using fire or knives, resulting in loss of life and other such consequences," she said.

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Ms Abdallah also urged men to treat their partners with kindness and respect, extending her condolences to Ridhiki's children, parents and community, where the deceased was popularly known as Mama Saidi.

Disagreements are part of relationships, but violence should never be an option. A healthy relationship allows partners to express their feelings, disagree respectfully and make decisions without fear of intimidation or harm.

Violence within relationships does not always begin with physical assault. It may involve threats, humiliation, controlling behaviour, isolation from friends and family, or attempts to control a partner's finances and movements.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), intimate partner violence includes physical aggression, sexual coercion, psychological abuse and controlling behaviours.

Such abuse can affect a woman's physical health, emotional wellbeing, financial independence and sense of security.

The scale of the problem in Tanzania is also concerning. The 2022 Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey found that approximately 39 per cent of women aged 15-49 who had ever been married or had an intimate partner had experienced physical, sexual or emotional violence from a current or most recent partner.

Behind such figures are women who may struggle to speak out because of fear, financial dependence, social pressure or concern about their children.

Others may be encouraged to preserve their marriages without receiving the support they need to remain safe. Preserving a family, however, should never require a woman to endure abuse. Tanzania has taken steps to address violence against women and children.

In July 2025, the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, launched the Badilika, Tokomeza Ukatili campaign in Kigoma, calling on communities to change attitudes and practices that contribute to violence.

The initiative aimed to recruit 150,000 ambassadors for change in the region. The campaign recognises that ending violence requires more than condemning individual incidents.

Families, community leaders, men and women all have a role in challenging harmful attitudes and supporting people affected by abuse.

Such efforts are important, but awareness must translate into practical protection. Women experiencing abuse need access to medical care, counselling, legal assistance and safe accommodation where available.

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Reports of threats must be taken seriously, and those responsible for violence must be held accountable through appropriate legal processes.

The death of Shukrani Ridhiki is a painful reminder that conversations about relationships must go beyond communication, patience and compromise.

These qualities matter in healthy partnerships, but they cannot solve abuse on their own. When violence or coercive control is present, a woman's safety must come first.

She should not be blamed for her partner's actions or pressured into reconciliation. Ultimately, love should offer respect, dignity and security. No disagreement justifies violence, and no woman should have to choose between her safety and keeping her family together.