Nigeria: Katsina Health Professionals Declare 7-Day Warning Strike

He said the struggle for improved allowances began in 2024, when the state government indicated its intention to review the benefits of healthcare professionals in line with what is obtained in the federal government service.

The Assembly of Healthcare Professionals has declared a seven-day warning strike over the state government's failure to address its demands for improved allowances and salary adjustments fully.

The assembly's chairman, Ibrahim Balange, announced the decision on Wednesday, saying the strike would begin at midnight on 14 October.

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The unions under the assembly include the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), and the National Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP).

Mr Balange said the assembly issued a seven-day strike notice to the government on 7 October, but the expiration of the notice did not yield satisfactory resolution of the outstanding issues.

He said the struggle for improved allowances began in 2024, when the state government indicated its intention to review the benefits of healthcare professionals in line with what is obtained in the federal government service.

According to him, the workers were shortchanged during the implementation of the minimum wage, prompting them to complain that the salary table approved for their members differed from what they were being paid.

He said a committee was later established to investigate the matter and made recommendations in March 2025, but the government had not yet implemented them.

Mr Balange explained that the workers were later engaged by the Office of Public Service Reform, which offered them 10 per cent of the difference between their salaries and those of their counterparts in federal institutions.

He said the assembly rejected the offer and issued a three-week ultimatum to the government, which was later extended by one week following further engagements.

According to him, the workers suspended plans to commence a strike on 7 September after some stakeholders intervened and promised to address their concerns.

He, however, said the assembly was later informed that the governor had approved a 15 per cent increment, only five percentage points higher than the previous offer.

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Mr Balange expressed dissatisfaction that the assembly was not involved in preparing the salary adjustment table or determining the increment before the decision was communicated to it.

He said the assembly demanded full implementation of the allowances and salary structure applicable to healthcare professionals in the federal government service, but had indicated its willingness to accept 75 per cent as a compromise.

"Some of our members have not even agreed to 75 per cent, but we have to look at the matter holistically and consider how to move forward," he said.

Mr Balange warned that the disparity in remuneration could undermine the state's healthcare system, noting that Katsina had previously been regarded as one of the states with relatively attractive healthcare employment conditions.

He said the assembly remained open to negotiations with the government but insisted on improving the allowances to ensure fairness and retain healthcare professionals in the state.

The chairman said the assembly would reconvene after the seven-day warning strike to review the outcome and decide on next steps.

He warned that failure to reach an agreement with the government could lead to an ultimatum for an indefinite strike, adding that the industrial action was being undertaken in accordance with labour laws.

Mr Balange apologised to the government and the public for any inconvenience the strike might cause, while reaffirming the assembly's commitment to protecting its members' welfare and professional interests. (NAN)