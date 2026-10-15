Nigeria: NAFDAC Records 213 Raids, 474 New Cases in Eight Months

She said enforcement activities covered food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, packaged water, drinks and chemicals, reflecting NAFDAC's mandate to protect consumers from unsafe, substandard and falsified products.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) conducted 213 raids and recorded 474 new cases between January and August 2026, as part of enforcement operations.

NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, said this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the agency sustained investigations, surveillance and enforcement activities throughout the eight-month period.

Ms Adeyeye said the agency's Directorate of Investigation and Enforcement recorded 295 concluded cases, 821 product seizure entries, 179 establishments closed or sealed, and 52 arrests during the period.

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She said the agency also conducted 157 surveillance activities, imposed 218 administrative sanctions and carried out 22 reported product destruction exercises during the eight-month period.

She said enforcement activities covered food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, packaged water, drinks and chemicals, reflecting NAFDAC's mandate to protect consumers from unsafe, substandard and falsified products.

According to the statement, cosmetics accounted for 401 product seizure entries, followed by drinks with 215 entries and drugs with 112 entries during the period under review.

She clarified that the figures represented reported product seizure entries and did not, by themselves, indicate the physical quantities or monetary value of products seized during enforcement operations.

The statement added that cosmetics accounted for 64 of the 179 establishment closures or sealing actions, while drinks accounted for 67 of the 213 raids conducted during the period.

The agency's activities also included placing products on hold, collecting samples for laboratory analysis, conducting interrogations and referring cases for legal action where applicable, according to the statement.

Ms Adeyeye said the measures formed part of NAFDAC's regulatory approach to identifying suspected violations, gathering evidence and preventing the continued distribution of potentially harmful products across the country.

She said the agency would continue strengthening collaboration with government institutions, law enforcement agencies, state task forces and other stakeholders to improve intelligence gathering and enhance regulatory compliance nationwide.

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Ms Adeyeye urged manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers and other operators in regulated sectors to comply strictly with applicable requirements and ensure their products met prescribed regulatory standards before reaching consumers.

She also encouraged members of the public to purchase regulated products from reputable outlets, verify registration through official NAFDAC channels and report suspected falsified, substandard or unsafe products promptly.

The director-general reaffirmed that protecting public health remained central to NAFDAC's mandate, adding that the agency would sustain regulatory oversight and enforcement to promote access to products meeting required standards.

(NAN)