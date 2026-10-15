Malawi: FAM Denies Scorchers Were 'Abandoned' After Airport Transport Row

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has denied abandoning members of the women's national team, the Scorchers, after photographs circulated on social media showing players waiting for transport to their homes.

In a statement on Thursday, FAM said transport had been arranged for all players when they arrived at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe and Bakili Muluzi International Airport in Blantyre.

Some players, it said, chose to be dropped at designated stages and to arrange their own onward travel.

"FAM would therefore like to clarify that the players were not abandoned, as transport had already been provided for their safe movement from the airports," the statement said.

The association said it remained committed to the welfare, safety and well-being of players and other stakeholders under its Football Transformation Agenda.

The statement did not say how many players were affected, which stages they were dropped at, or where the photographs were taken.

It also did not say where the team was returning from, though the Scorchers had been in Harare for the second leg of their Olympic qualifier against Zimbabwe.