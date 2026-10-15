Somalia Sets Parliamentary and Presidential Election Dates for 2027

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has announced a timetable for federal parliamentary and presidential elections in 2027, setting the parliamentary vote for April 15 and the presidential election for May 15.

In a statement issued Thursday, the commission said elections for both chambers of the Federal Parliament would be held on April 15, 2027, followed by the presidential election one month later.

The commission said the schedule was based on its constitutional mandate, citing Article 56 of Somalia's Constitution and Article 18, paragraph two, of the National Elections Law.

Under the timetable, registration for political organizations and voters will reopen from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22, 2026, in a process the commission said would last 21 days and help broaden public participation in the elections.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The deadline for submitting candidate lists for both chambers of parliament is Nov. 22, 2026, according to the schedule. The commission plans to publish a provisional voter register on Jan. 21, 2027, before the final register is issued on March 15.

Campaigning for the parliamentary elections is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27, 2027, ahead of the April vote. The presidential election is set for May 15, the commission said.

The announcement provides a detailed timeline for the administrative steps leading up to the elections, including voter registration, candidate nominations and preparation of voter lists. The commission said the activities would be conducted in accordance with Somalia's electoral laws and regulations.

However, the timetable comes amid a wider political dispute over Somalia's electoral process, with opposition groups rejecting the proposed schedule and citing a lack of political consensus on how the elections should be conducted.

The disagreement has heightened tensions between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration and opposition leaders, who have challenged the government's approach to electoral reform and constitutional changes. The government has backed a transition toward direct voting, while opposition figures have called for an agreed electoral framework.

It remains unclear whether the commission's timetable will secure broad political support or how the outstanding disagreements will be resolved before the scheduled polls.

The coming months will be crucial for preparations, particularly the reopening of voter registration and the submission of candidate lists, as Somalia seeks to organize its next federal elections amid continuing political divisions.