Somalia: Somali Army Prepares Operations Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle

Mogadishu — A Somali army commander has urged troops stationed in the Lower Shabelle region to prepare for major operations aimed at driving Al-Shabaab militants from areas they control, according to a military statement.

Colonel Farah Mahmoud Hirsi, commander of the 82nd company of the 8th battalion under the 60th division of the Somali National Army, met with the first platoon of his unit at its base in Buulo Mareer, in Kurtunwaarey district.

During the meeting, Hirsi instructed the soldiers to remain fully prepared for upcoming operations targeting Al-Shabaab positions across the southern region.

He said the planned military campaign was part of broader efforts to improve security and stability in areas inhabited by Somali civilians.

The commander also urged troops to maintain vigilance, unity and combat readiness as they carried out their duties, stressing their role in protecting communities and fighting the militant group.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, has waged an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than a decade and continues to carry out attacks against security forces and civilians.

The latest announcement comes as Somali forces continue efforts to weaken the group's presence in parts of southern Somalia. The military statement did not specify when the planned operations would begin or which locations would be targeted first.