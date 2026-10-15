Somalia: Somali Army Prepares Operations Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle

15 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — A Somali army commander has urged troops stationed in the Lower Shabelle region to prepare for major operations aimed at driving Al-Shabaab militants from areas they control, according to a military statement.

Colonel Farah Mahmoud Hirsi, commander of the 82nd company of the 8th battalion under the 60th division of the Somali National Army, met with the first platoon of his unit at its base in Buulo Mareer, in Kurtunwaarey district.

During the meeting, Hirsi instructed the soldiers to remain fully prepared for upcoming operations targeting Al-Shabaab positions across the southern region.

He said the planned military campaign was part of broader efforts to improve security and stability in areas inhabited by Somali civilians.

The commander also urged troops to maintain vigilance, unity and combat readiness as they carried out their duties, stressing their role in protecting communities and fighting the militant group.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, has waged an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than a decade and continues to carry out attacks against security forces and civilians.

The latest announcement comes as Somali forces continue efforts to weaken the group's presence in parts of southern Somalia. The military statement did not specify when the planned operations would begin or which locations would be targeted first.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.