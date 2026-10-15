Kenya: Tatu City Trains 100 Pupils in Artificial Intelligence

Tatu City — Tatu City has trained 100 Grade 7 and 8 pupils in artificial intelligence (AI), up from 20 learners who completed the programme in its first year.

The pupils attend Tatu Primary School, a public school serving communities around Tatu City, including BTL and Ruturo.

The latest graduates bring the total number of learners who have completed the programme since its launch in 2025 to 120.

The programme introduces pupils to digital skills and AI-assisted learning. During the graduation ceremony, learners presented projects based on what they had learned.

Tatu City Chief Operating Officer for Kenya Linda Nyaseda said the programme aims to give children in surrounding communities access to technology education.

The company plans to reach 1,000 learners in the long term.The programme is run through Tatu Reach, the city's community development initiative, in partnership with Food Advice, Power Learn Project, Qhala, NGEDA and CCI Global.

Tatu City says its other community programmes include free vocational training for more than 600 people through the Tatu Training Institute since 2023 and a school feeding programme that has provided more than two million meals to learners.