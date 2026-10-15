Nigeria: Super Falcons Captain Rasheedat Ajibade Suffers Ankle Fracture

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade is facing at least three months on the sidelines after suffering a fracture to her right ankle during Nigeria's 5-0 victory over Comoros in the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward sustained the injury in the first half of Tuesday's second-leg encounter at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, after a collision with Comoros defender Diore Miriame Kaina Said.

Ajibade landed heavily on her right foot and was unable to continue, leaving the pitch on a stretcher before being replaced by Folashade Ijamilusi.

According to ESPN, an MRI scan at the hospital confirmed the fracture, with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) saying the captain would undergo surgery in Paris on Friday.

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"The MRI showed that she suffered a fracture on her ankle and she saw a surgeon here immediately after," NFF head of communications Ademola Olajire told ESPN.

"But because of her flight back to Paris, she couldn't wait and I spoke to our team doctor and we understand she'll be having surgery on Friday in Paris."

Olajire said further updates on the extent of the injury and Ajibade's recovery would follow after surgery and an assessment by PSG's medical team.

The injury is a major setback for both Nigeria and PSG, with the forward potentially missing several UEFA Women's Champions League matches and Nigeria's November international fixtures.

Her availability for the Super Falcons' third-round Olympic qualifier against Morocco in March 2027 could depend on her recovery.

Despite the setback, Ajibade reassured supporters that she remained positive about her recovery.

"I'm fine and doing well. I'll be back stronger, for good and for God's greater glory," she wrote in a message on her WhatsApp status.

"Thank you so much for all your calls and messages. I'm sorry I can't reply to everyone right now, but once I settle in, I'll get back to each of you.

"I see all your messages, your love and your kind wishes. Thank you, thank you, thank you! God bless you all."

Ajibade's injury overshadowed Nigeria's emphatic victory over Comoros, which secured a 7-0 aggregate win and passage into the third round of the 2028 Olympic qualifiers. Toni Payne and Uchenna Kanu each scored twice, while Christy Ucheibe converted a penalty as the Super Falcons produced a four-goal second-half surge to complete the victory.

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Nigeria had taken a 2-0 advantage from the first leg and will now face Morocco in a two-legged encounter scheduled for March 2027.

The Super Falcons are seeking to qualify for a second consecutive Olympic Games appearance after ending a 16-year absence by reaching the Paris 2024 tournament.

Ajibade captained Nigeria to a record-extending 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title in 2025 and remains one of the team's most experienced players.

The 26-year-old joined PSG from Atletico Madrid in 2025 on a contract running until June 2027, making the injury a significant disruption to her first full season with the French club.