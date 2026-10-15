Liberia Engineering Group Rallies Communities Ahead of U.S.$16m Freeport Road Expansion

MONROVIA — As Liberia prepares for the reconstruction and expansion of the Gabriel Tucker Bridge-Freeport Road corridor, the Liberia Engineering Group (LEG) has concluded a two-day community awareness campaign, urging residents to take responsibility for road safety, environmental protection and the preservation of the multimillion-dollar infrastructure investment.

The campaign, conducted under a contract with the Ministry of Public Works, brought together community leaders and residents of Clara Town, Freeport and Via Town to discuss safety measures, environmental concerns and the potential impact of construction activities on surrounding communities.

The engagement comes ahead of the implementation of the Gabriel Tucker Bridge-Freeport Road Project, a major infrastructure initiative recently launched by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to improve transportation, reduce traffic congestion and strengthen commercial access to the Freeport of Monrovia.

Financed through a 2.45 billion Japanese yen grant, equivalent to approximately US$16 million, from the government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project involves the reconstruction and expansion of a 1.9-kilometer urban road corridor into a dual carriageway linking the Freeport of Monrovia to the Gabriel Tucker Bridge.

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The Liberia Engineering Group, a Liberian-owned multidisciplinary consultancy firm, was contracted by the government through the Ministry of Public Works to spearhead community engagement and public education activities ahead of the construction phase.

The two-day exercise began with direct consultations involving community leaders from the affected areas before culminating in a daylong town hall meeting at the Clara Town Town Hall.

During the meeting, residents received information about the project's anticipated implementation, construction-related safety measures and their responsibilities in protecting the infrastructure.

Discussions focused on road and pedestrian safety, environmental awareness, drainage management, gender and social inclusion, and grievance redress mechanisms intended to address concerns arising during project implementation.

Speaking during the campaign, Gehnyea Yai Gbeanquoi, environmental engineer and social safeguards specialist at the Ministry of Public Works, stressed that public cooperation would be critical to ensuring the safety of residents and construction workers throughout the project.

Gbeanquoi warned residents against removing or tampering with road safety signs, emphasizing that such actions could expose pedestrians, motorists and construction workers to serious risks.

"Do not remove safety signs from the road because doing so could endanger others," Gbeanquoi warned.

She urged community members to observe posted safety instructions, avoid restricted construction areas and refrain from using designated work zones as pedestrian pathways.

The Ministry of Public Works official also appealed to residents to protect construction equipment and materials against theft and vandalism, warning that interference with project resources could disrupt implementation and delay completion.

Gbeanquoi emphasized that while the government and its partners are investing substantial resources in improving the road network, communities must contribute to protecting the investment and ensuring that construction activities proceed without unnecessary disruptions.

Addressing concerns about the premature deterioration of newly constructed roads, Liberia Engineering Group environmental specialist Diallo Flomo warned that poor waste disposal practices and the obstruction of drainage systems remain major threats to road infrastructure and surrounding communities.

Flomo said the durability of the Gabriel Tucker Bridge-Freeport Road corridor would depend not only on engineering standards and construction quality but also on how residents maintain their surroundings after the project is completed.

He particularly cautioned against dumping garbage into drainage channels, burning waste on road surfaces and engaging in other activities that could damage the road or obstruct the movement of stormwater.

"Stop throwing dirt on the road. Do not burn waste on the road, and do not dump waste into the drainage systems," Flomo urged. "We must all educate one another on keeping drainage systems clear."

He explained that blocked drainage systems contribute to flooding, weaken road foundations and accelerate infrastructure deterioration, often resulting in costly repairs and disruptions to transportation.

Flomo encouraged residents of Clara Town, Freeport and Via Town to take collective responsibility for environmental cleanliness and actively discourage practices that could undermine the road's lifespan.

He further stressed the importance of continuous community education, noting that residents have a critical role in ensuring that public infrastructure delivers lasting benefits.

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The awareness campaign also provided an opportunity for residents to better understand the project's grievance redress mechanism, which is intended to provide channels for raising concerns and seeking resolution of issues associated with construction activities.

The inclusion of gender and social safeguards discussions was aimed at promoting broader community participation and ensuring that the interests of vulnerable groups are considered throughout implementation.

The Gabriel Tucker Bridge-Freeport Road corridor serves as a major transportation route connecting the Freeport of Monrovia, one of Liberia's principal commercial gateways, to surrounding communities and the broader road network of the capital.

The route accommodates commercial vehicles, commuters and other road users, making its condition important to the movement of goods and people.

Once completed, the 1.9-kilometer dual-carriageway project is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time and enhance transportation efficiency along one of Monrovia's important commercial corridors.

The Japanese-funded intervention also forms part of broader efforts to modernize Liberia's road infrastructure and strengthen connectivity between major economic facilities and urban communities.