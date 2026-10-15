Namibia, Angola to Discuss Trade, Energy and Border Security

Namibia and Angola are expected to discuss trade and investment, cross-border infrastructure, energy, water and security cooperation when president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah meets her Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, in Luanda next week.

The Presidency announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

The discussions will take place during the inaugural Angola-Namibia Bi-National Commission (BNC), which will culminate in a heads of state summit on 19 October, during Nandi-Ndaitwah's state visit from Sunday to next Tuesday.

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"The two governments are expected to review progress in bilateral cooperation, address outstanding matters of mutual interest and agree on practical measures to advance their shared development priorities," reads the statement.

Key areas on the agenda include agriculture, trade and investment, transboundary energy and water, transport and cross-border infrastructure, defence and security, as well as border and immigration management.

The inaugural BNC follows a decision taken during the fifth joint commission of cooperation to elevate bilateral relations to a mechanism co-chaired by the two presidents. The agreement establishing the commission was signed on 14 July 2019.

Economic ties will also feature through the Angola-Namibia Business Forum scheduled for 19 October. Ninety-five Namibian businesses have expressed interest in participating in the forum and its business-to-business engagements, aimed at promoting trade and investment between the neighbouring countries.

A ministerial session will precede the summit on Sunday, while senior officials are meeting on Thursday to Friday this week to prepare for the discussions.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to address Angola's National Assembly and visit the António Agostinho Neto Memorial Park.