Namibia: Stars Lock Sights On Pirates' Scalp

Stars FC are looking to give Orlando Pirates a bitter pill to swallow when the two sides clash in the CAF Champions League encounter on Saturday in Gaborone, Botswana.

Stars head coach Gerald Guther tells The Namibian Sport every result matters in a two-legged tie.

"We understand the importance of the first leg. Our objective is to compete for a victory in Gaborone and put ourselves in the strongest possible position ahead of the return match in Johannesburg.

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"We know the challenge that awaits us away from home, so we will approach Saturday's match with ambition, discipline and a clear determination to get a positive result."

Guther says the players have been active since July and have maintained their training throughout this period.

He says since his arrival, he has continued to work hard and raise the intensity of their preparations with the objective of ensuring that the team is physically ready for the challenge ahead.

"We are focused on being in the best possible condition to compete against Orlando Pirates.

LIMITED TIME

He says due to the limited time available, their focus has been on improving the existing squad rather than making significant changes.

"We have worked on greater defensive discipline, improved teamwork, better organisation and more progressive play."

Gunther says those are important areas that can make a difference at that level, and he is working hard to ensure the players understand and execute his approach.

MTN8 FINAL

"Orlando Pirates have already played 14 competitive matches this season, so they have considerable match experience and rhythm," Guther says.

"While losing a final is undoubtedly disappointing, a team of their quality will be mentally prepared to respond.

"We cannot base our approach on their previous result. Our focus is on ourselves, our preparation, and how we can compete effectively. We will go into the match with belief, discipline and the intention of taking every opportunity to challenge them," the head coach says.

He says Stars is a club with high standards and expectations, and the players understand the responsibility that comes with representing the institution.

"As the coach, my responsibility is to prepare the team, provide a clear game plan and ensure that every player understands his role. We have been working hard on these aspects, and I have confidence in the players' ability to execute our approach.

"Ultimately, we must demonstrate that on the pitch through discipline, commitment and performance," Guther says.

He says injury-related matters are handled internally by the team's technical and medical staff.

"Our priority is to manage the players professionally and ensure that we are as well prepared as possible for the match."

He says the atmosphere in the camp is positive, adding that the players and technical staff have been working hard, with a good level of focus and commitment.

Guther says they are now concentrating on the final details of their preparation, ensuring that they are tactically organised, mentally ready and clear about their responsibilities heading into match day.

MANAGEMENT SUPPORT

"The support from management has been very positive," he says.

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"They have made a concerted effort to provide us with a comfortable, safe and professional working environment in which to prepare for these important matches. We appreciate that support, and everyone in the camp is focused on doing their part.

He says their responsibility now is to translate those preparations into a committed performance on the pitch and work towards a positive result for the club and its supporters.

SUPPORTERS

Guther wishes all Stars supporters a safe journey to Gaborone.

"Throughout my years in Namibian football, I have experienced how passionate, vocal and committed African Stars supporters can be. Their support means a great deal to the players, and that energy can provide an extra boost when the team needs it most."

The coach says the technical team under his tutelage is looking forward to seeing Stars' die-hard supporters in numbers.