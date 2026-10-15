Namibia: Free Sterilisation Helps 30 000 Animals Countrywide

An animal welfare organisation has helped more than 30 000 dogs and cats since 2013, providing free sterilisation and rabies vaccinations to pet owners who cannot afford veterinary services.

Have a Heart targets low and no-income households, helping owners care for their pets while preventing unwanted litters and reducing stray and feral animal populations.

Between January and September this year, the organisation sterilised 1 383 dogs and 1 912 cats for free.

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Have a Heart coordinator and leader Geesche Neuburg says more than 800 feral cats were sterilised through its trap, neuter, vaccinate and return campaign in September.

"Behind every number is an animal that will no longer contribute to uncontrolled breeding and an owner or community that benefits from better access to veterinary care," Neuburg says.

She says the organisation was established after recognising that many animal welfare problems could be prevented by improving access to veterinary services.

She says unwanted puppies and kittens, abandoned animals, overcrowded shelters and the suffering associated with uncontrolled breeding are often linked to owners being unable to afford veterinary care.

"We also recognised that many owners genuinely love and care for their pets. What they lack is access to affordable veterinary services, not the willingness to be responsible owners," she says.

Neuburg says Have a Heart does not generally count the animals it assists as rescues because rescue is not the organisation's primary function.

Have a Heart was established in Namibia in 2013 to make sterilisation accessible to dog and cat owners who cannot afford private veterinary services.

Where resources allow, Neuburg says, it also supports parasite treatment and other essential veterinary care.

Its programmes are funded through donations from individuals, businesses, foundations and supporters in Namibia and abroad.

The organisation has no salaried staff and works with existing veterinary practices, Namibian veterinarians, volunteers and mobile veterinary teams to deliver its services.

300 CATS STERILISED IN OSHANA

In September, 300 feral cats were sterilised and vaccinated against rabies for free in the Oshana region through a campaign funded by Have a Heart in partnership with the Oshana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

The campaign used the trap, neuter, vaccinate and return method, which involves humanely trapping feral cats, sterilising them to prevent further breeding, vaccinating them against rabies and returning them to their familiar surroundings.

It also helped 30 pet owners who could not afford sterilisation services for their cats.

Veterinarian Philemon Hoon, who proposed the initiative, says he regularly encountered pet owners who needed veterinary care for their animals but could not afford the costs.

He says many communities in the Oshana region have people who care deeply for their animals but lack access to affordable veterinary services.

"As a young veterinarian, I have always wanted to use my skills to help communities that don't have easy access to veterinary services," he said on Tuesday.

Hoon approached Have a Heart in September for funding to expand access to veterinary services in the Oshana region, and the organisation supported the campaign.

He said feral cat populations had increased in areas such as Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, schools and business premises.

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"Killing these cats is not the answer. This is a big milestone for Oshana SPCA, for me as a veterinarian and for animal welfare. We thank Have a Heart for the funding support," Hoon said.

He said sterilising more than 300 cats in one month is a significant achievement, adding that lasting results require continued monitoring and community participation.

Cat owner John Paul thanked Have a Heart for providing free sterilisation services, saying the support helped him care for his cat without the financial burden.

"It's such a privilege. They gave me the service for free. I don't have a problem with my cat after I took it to Have a Heart," he said on Tuesday.

Have a Heart works across Namibia to support veterinary services in towns and communities where access remains limited.

Their work includes towns such as Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Rehoboth, Mariental, Gobabis, Tsumeb, Otjiwarongo, Lüderitz and Windhoek.