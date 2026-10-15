Somalia: Statement On Somalia's Electoral Process and Political Future

We strongly condemn the unilateral decision announced by the one-sided electoral commission established by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose presidential term has already expired.

The unilateral electoral process adopted by former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose term in office expired in May this year, poses a serious threat to Somalia's statehood and future. It risks paving the way for competing electoral processes and the outbreak of civil conflict across the country.

Given that the country's political destiny and the future of its statehood cannot be determined through unilateral decisions or personal ambitions, we call for the continuation of the ongoing dialogue and the urgent holding of inclusive elections.

The outgoing President's plan to hold elections without a political consensus, and without the participation or agreement of the Federal Member States and the country's political opposition, reflects his misguided authoritarian approach and disregard for the constitution. His clear objective is to consolidate power through unconstitutional means, following a pattern similar to his interventions in certain Federal Member States, which resulted in armed conflict and civil strife that continue to this day.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

We strongly urge the country's former leaders and senior officials, the leaders of the Federal Member States, and all political stakeholders to unite in their efforts to ensure the implementation of a transparent and inclusive electoral process that can steer the country away from the difficult and dangerous situation it currently is in.

We further call on our international partners to play a meaningful and constructive role in resolving the electoral disputes by continuing their mediation efforts.